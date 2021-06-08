2016 Challenger R/T Scat Pack | Customer Spotlight Video

AmericanMuscle Breaks Down a Big Body Muscle Car

PAOLI, Pa. (June 7th, 2021) – AmericanMuscle (AM) is back with another episode of their popular “Customer Builds” YouTube series. The new video gives viewers an exclusive look at a 2016 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack with McLeod RXT 1000HP Clutch. AM host, Adam Maqboul chats virtually with the owner, Bennett Sheppard to learn more about his existing and future upgrades. Muscle car enthusiasts can head to AM’s website for more photos, a complete mods list, and other inspiring customer builds.

“I love when people put like five or six really small, but super impactful mods on and that’s exactly what you did.” – Adam Maqboul

What looks like a regular Challenger is a real surprise once it starts up. The Corsa Xtreme Cat-Back Exhaust coupled with Kooks Long Tubes deliver maximum sound output. Early in the video, viewers are treated to a sound clip before finding out how Bennett settled on this combination. Bennett credits AM’s tech guide for helping to narrow down the options and finally, sealing the deal on the long tube headers. Adam and Bennet get into details on his pre-loaded tuner, performance results, and plans for future mods.

AM’s 2016 Challenger R/T build profile is ideal for customers who want to get a taste of all the possibilities out there when it comes to personalizing their own ride. Bennett’s upgrades show the impact a handful of well-chosen mods can make. More information about this specific build is found on AM’s customer spotlight page. This includes images and a full breakdown of Bennett’s mods list.

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About AmericanMuscle

Starting out in 2003, AmericanMuscle quickly rose to be one of the leading aftermarket Mustang parts providers in the business. With the addition of Challenger in 2018 and Charger in 2020, AmericanMuscle provides the most sought-after parts, accessories, and fast shipping. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanMuscle is dedicated to supporting the Mustang, Challenger and Charger communities with the highest level of customer service. Please visit http://www.AmericanMuscle.com for more information.