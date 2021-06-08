O’NEIL ELECTRIC PARTNERS WITH LARRY JACKSON

(June 8, 2021) Ten-year NASCAR Pinty’s Series veteran racer Larry Jackson is elevating his racing program to the next level in 2021. This season the Oakville, ON driver will partner with O’Neil Electric becoming the primary sponsor on his #84 Dodge as he competes in the full NASCAR Pinty’s Series campaign.

O’Neil Electric Supply is a Canadian Owned, Independent Wholesale Supplier of Premium Electrical Products serving clients throughout Ontario from its two Toronto locations for more than 50 Years.

Coming up through the ranks of Ontario’s short track racing community and having made 68 Pinty’s Series starts, Jackson has held the role of driver, mechanic even crew chief. When he’s not at the track or in his race shop Jackson is a Fire Captain with the Mississauga Fire Department. He is a passionate and dedicated first responder who’s committed his work life to helping others. Jackson takes that approach in his motorsports dealings too.

With this new partnership with O’Neil Electric the Mississauga firefighter sees this as a prime opportunity for both parties. “I’m really proud to be carrying the O’Neil Electric colours,” said Jackson. “Mr. O’Neil, the staff and customers are true NASCAR fans, and this is year one of what we all expect to be a long relationship” he added.

“O’Neil Electric Supply is excited about our new partnership with Larry Jackson and his #84 Dodge Team. We feel that NASCAR offers an excellent fit for our brand, and we can’t wait until the season gets to the starting line” stated O’Neil Electric CEO Michael O’Neil.

Though the start of the 2021 racing season has been delayed due to government-imposed restrictions, Jackson and the #84 O’Neil Electric Dodge team are busy preparing to hit the track.

“We acquired some new equipment and everyone in the shop has been working hard to make the cars fast. We have some testing sessions booked, we can’t wait to get out and see what we’ve got and work on getting the #84 O’Neil Electric Dodge to Victory Lane” he stated.

A revised 2021 Pinty’s Series schedule is expected very soon, one that will see the series race in August & September at tracks in Ontario and Quebec. The 2021 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and will once again air in the US on MAVTV. The NASCAR Pinty’s Series is the most watched homegrown series in Canada

