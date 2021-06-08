Tips For Arranging A Race Track Day

For the majority of petrolheads, the idea of taking their car or bike around a race track where their revered heroes have raced is just about as close to nirvana as it gets. While it’s great watching racing, nothing quite compares to grabbing your own slice of the action and racing around one of the world’s best circuits – but what’s involved in booking a day at a race venue, and just how do you organize a successful track day? If you – like so many others – yearn for your chance to drive a famous race track but aren’t quite sure where to start, read on for some top tips.

Researching and booking your track day

Once you’ve decided you want to book a day at a race track, the first thing you’ll need to do is find a supplier that offers the type of experience you’re looking for. These days, it’s easier than ever to find operators using the internet, but you should be aware they tend to provide different experiences based mostly on the following criteria:

Number of vehicles – the number of cars allowed on the track at once

Vehicle type – whether your car is race-standard or road-standard

Limits on noise – the amount of noise your vehicle creates

Permitted type of overtaking – either on one side or both sides

Session type – either making laps at any time or in sessions

Price – the cost of the booking

When you go to book, if this information isn’t openly available, you should ask the supplier for confirmation on each to avoid disappointment.

Choosing which track is right for you

This largely comes down to your experience level and geographical limitations. For example, your favored race track might be located miles from your home, meaning you’ll need to think about how to get your vehicle to the track (particularly if it’s not deemed to be road-standard). It’s worth noting, companies like Shiply can arrange for car or motorcycle shipping which could save a long journey prior to racing, allowing you to fly rather than drive your car/bike, and pick it up at your destination.

Perhaps more important than location, though, is your driving level and experience. All tracks are different, and some are more technical than others. As a rule, if you’re just starting out, you should look for tracks that have a long run-off area on bends and other technical sections. Run-off areas are safety zones (normally gravel, grass, or asphalt) where you can regain control, reducing the chances of damaging your vehicle (or yourself) should you not find the right racing line.

The different types of session

It’s important to realize the differences between open tracks days and sessions:



Open sessions: On an open track day, the racecourse is open all day – which typically means racing with drivers of mixed ability and different powered cars/bikes. This will normally result in you overtaking/being overtaken regularly.

Fixed sessions: In fixed session racing, you’ll be racing against drivers of a similar standard and experience in vehicles of a similar power rating to your own. Racers start at the same time (just as you’d see in professional racing) over a fixed number of laps. Note – these groupings are made on the drivers’ opinion of their skill, so it’s important you’re honest when grading your driving level.