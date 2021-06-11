RCR Event Preview – Texas Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing in the All-Star Race… Richard Childress Racing has won four NASCAR Cup Series All-Star races with drivers Kevin Harvick (2017) and Dale Earnhardt (1987, 1990 and 1993). Earnhardt’s 1987 All-Star victory included the legendary “Pass in the Grass.”

Richard Childress Racing at Texas Motor Speedway… Richard Childress Racing has a storied history at Texas Motor Speedway that includes two NASCAR Cup Series wins with Jeff Burton (1997) and most recently with Austin Dillon (2020). The Welcome, NC organization has earned five NASCAR Xfinity Series wins with Kevin Harvick (2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2012) and two NASCAR Truck Series wins with Jay Sauter (1999) and Ty Dillon (2013).

Battle in the Lone Star State… For the first time in history, the Cup Series stars will battle for one million dollars deep in the heart of the Lone Star State at Texas Motor Speedway. With his win at the Fort Worth track last season, Austin Dillon is locked into the All-Star Race. Tyler Reddick will need to race his way in by winning a stage in the All-Star Open in order to secure a spot in the feature event.

Catch the Action… The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Alsco Uniforms 250 Powered by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen at Texas Motor Speedway will be televised live Saturday, June 12, beginning at 4 p.m. ET on FS1 and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway will be televised live Sunday, June 13, beginning at 6 p.m. ET on FS1 and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway will be televised live Sunday, June 13, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on FS1 and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Andy’s Frozen Custard Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Texas Motor Speedway… Austin Dillon, who has made two previous All-Star race starts, punched a ticket to the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs with a win at Texas Motor Speedway last year, crossing the finish line first over his teammate, Tyler Reddick, to produce a 1-2 finish for Richard Childress Racing. Overall, Dillon is an accomplished driver at Texas Motor Speedway with 32 starts spread out across NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series. He has even competed virtually at the track on iRacing. The Welcome, North Carolina driver has earned pole awards in all three of NASCAR’s national touring series while competing at Texas Motor Speedway and has led laps in four of his 15 Cup races there.

About Andy’s Frozen Custard… Founded in 1986 in Osage Beach, MO by Andy’s parents John and Carol Kuntz, Andy’s Frozen Custard has been providing the freshest frozen custard in the business for 35 years, giving ice cream the “cold shoulder” by scooping, mixing and presenting handcrafted frozen custard treats with speed and a smile. Since the beginning, the family has had one dream: to share what makes them happiest with everyone else, and to warm hearts, one scoop of frozen custard at a time. With a focus on product quality, customer service and community involvement, Andy’s has grown into the nation’s largest frozen custard-only business, with more than 2,000 employees and 94 company-owned and franchised stores across 14 states proudly serving the World’s Finest Frozen Custard. Andy’s also offers the ‘Yum Squad Loyalty Club,’ designed to say “thank you” to loyal customers by earning points to redeem towards a free treat for every dollar spent. For more information or for details about franchising opportunities, visit www.eatandys.com.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

The All-Star race takes place at Texas Motor Speedway this year. You have to be excited about that…

“I can’t wait. We’re definitely looking forward to getting the chance to run for a million dollars. After winning at Texas Motor Speedway last year, I feel pretty good about having the All-Star race there. It gives us a legitimate shot at locking ourselves into the All-Star race for a long time if we win the race. It’s a crazy format. It’s going to be tough with all of the different stuff we have to do and go through, but man ONE MILLION DOLLARS! Somebody’s going to get it, why not us?”

Do you know the rules for the All-Star race? Are you going to try and learn the rules, or are you just going to tell your crew chief to tell you what to do?

“I haven’t even looked into the rules. I went through my sim session today, just trying to make the car drives as good as possible on the simulator. The one thing I did work on that was different from my normal simulator time is practicing pit road. I know there’s a $100,000 reward for the fastest pit stop, and that includes yellow line to yellow line. So, I have to do my part to help our pit crew have that opportunity, as well.”

“As far as the inversion and all the different starting positions, I think I’ll just leave that up to my crew chief, Justin Alexander, and the guys to help me out with that. I know we’re starting fifth and we’ll just take it from there. I think it’s a 100-lap race and a couple different cautions and resets throughout. So, I guess the most average finishes play into it and speed. We’ll just make it work.”

What did the simulator tell you on how the 510 horsepower will be different than 550?

“I didn’t feel a huge difference. I think everybody’s going to try and run wide-open. It’s going to be hot. It’s 90 degrees and you’re trying to run wide-open. Teams will be trying to trim their car out. I still think we’ll get them where they’re edgy for the speed purpose of things. Turns one and two are not the most ideal corners, so you’re going to be balancing – do you want to be able to easily run wide-open or have more speed trimmed-out and make turns one and two more difficult? Turns three and four are pretty self-explanatory, but one and two can get difficult. I still think there’s going to be handling involved. We’ll be able to adjust that too, I think, with the way the stops are built. The only one you can really lose on is the one at the end, I think.”

“We’ll be able to adjust a little bit. If you start aggressive and you don’t feel like that’s the right direction, you might be able to tighten your car up or do something to make the car drive a little better. Sometimes we don’t want to adjust the car because it slows the pit stops down. We’ll have a little more time to adjust and make the car drive a little different if you’re struggling with the something.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 iCashautos / I Am Second Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Texas Motor Speedway… Tyler Reddick is looking to make his debut appearance in the NASCAR All-Star Race this weekend, having finished 10th in the All-Star Open last year at Bristol Motor Speedway. Reddick has two NASCAR Cup Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway, including a Cup Series career-best finish of second (July 2020). He also has five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 1.5-mile speedway, with his best finish of second coming in both October 2018 and March 2019. The driver also has six starts, one pole award and four top-five finishes at the 1.5-mile speedway in the NASCAR Truck Series.

Vote for Tyler… It’s not too late to vote Reddick into the All-Star race as the 2021 Fan Vote! Fans can vote on NASCAR.com/FanVote once a day through Friday, June 11, at 12 p.m. ET for Reddick as their pick for the All-Star race.

Welcome iCashautos.com… The concept for iCashautos formed from a 40+ year friendship between Tim Faith (Owner/operator of multiple new vehicle franchises for over 20 years) and Dale Cardwell (Investigative/consumer reporter for 30+ years and owner of TrustDale.com). The two lifelong friends have created a process where iCashautos gives customers a direct and FREE path to some of the nation’s Best-Automotive dealers, providing those customers with an excellent purchase experience. Allow those dealers to be part of the iCashautos marketing family, which is far less expensive than traditional advertising and marketing for auto dealers. Allowing iCashautos to share the savings with their customers. “Better-Than the Best Price™” ALWAYS saves you money. iCashautos allows you to purchase from one of our approved dealers and save, or use any other online service and simply take their so called lowest or best price to your iCashautos dealer. If the iCashautos dealer can beat or at least match their best price, you get a check from iCashautos, it’s that simple. At iCashautos you get a great buying experience and always: “Better – Than the Best Price”™

About I Am Second… I Am Second is a non-profit that ignites hope and inspires people to live for something greater than themselves. Launched in 2008, the iamsecond.com website features more than 100 powerful short films of athletes, actors, models, musicians, cultural influencers and everyday people who have found hope through a relationship with Jesus. Watch their stories and find out more at iamsecond.com.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on Texas Motor Speedway hosting the All-Star race for the first time this weekend?

“I hope it’s a good race at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, with them hosting the All-Star Race event for the first time. I’ve come close to winning at Texas Motor Speedway a lot in my career, even finishing second behind my teammate Austin Dillon last July, so I’m excited at having another shot there. Getting into the All-Star Race either by racing my way in or with the Fan vote is the first goal, and then from there I know my iCashautos / I Am Second team will do everything we can to win the million-dollar prize. It’s going to be tough though, especially with the horsepower change. It’s already hard to pass in these Cup cars, and this creates another challenge for us. Everyone has learned how to work the air with this package, so you’re going to have to be really smart on how to get up front. It’s a little bit of an unknown going into the weekend with the change in horsepower, but I know my team and I will make the most of it and try to put on a good show for the fans.”

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro at Texas Motor Speedway… Myatt Snider has two career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway, both of which came one season ago in 2020. The 26-year-old has also competed in four NASCAR Truck Series event at the 1.5-mile speedway.

About TaxSlayer… TaxSlayer makes online tax filing accessible for millions of Americans, with an easy-to-use platform and unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2020 and processed $15 billion in refunds. TaxSlayer achieved a 4.5/5 TrustScore on consumer review site Trustpilot, with 87% of its customers rating the tax filing platform Great or Excellent. For more information, visit www.TaxSlayer.com.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTE:

Texas Motor Speedway is an intermediate track that you’ve raced on a handful of times. What do you expect from Saturday?

“The good thing about Texas Motor Speedway is that I have raced there twice in the Xfinity Series and four times in the Truck Series. Sometimes just having laps under your belt makes you more comfortable on one day shows when we don’t have practice and qualifying. This will be my first race at Texas with my Richard Childress Racing team, but we are looking to get this monkey off our backs and have a solid race from start to finish. The bad luck seems to be following us right now, but I know our TaxSlayer team can turn it around and compete up front on any given weekend. I’m looking forward to the Alsco Uniforms 250 Powered by Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen and hopefully we are the ones wearing cowboy hats at the end of the race.”