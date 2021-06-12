Bubba Stanton Takes Pro Extreme Provisional Pole During ADRL Gateway Drags at WWT Raceway Friday

MADISON, Ill. – Bubba Stanton earned the Carolina Precision Machine Pro Extreme provisional top qualifier honors Friday night in the season opener of the CBD American Shaman 2021 ADRL Tour at World Wide Technology Raceway outside St. Louis. Stanton, a 2020 Battle for the Belts competitor, earned the spot with a 3.657-second ET at 209.17 mph during the final pass of the night. Three rounds of qualifying were run under the lights Friday with the fourth and final Q run scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Frankie “The Madman” Taylor, the 2020 PX champion, was barely kept from the top spot with his run of 3.673 seconds at 204.39 mph in the opposite lane from Stanton

In Walco Funding XPS Extreme Pro Stock, John DeFlorian, Jr. of Arnold, Mo., rocketed to the top of the chart in Q3, laying down a 4.116-second lap at 175.43 mph. In a thrilling side-by-side pass to close out class qualifying, Brad Waddle earned the second spot in provisional qualifying with his 4.122-second ET at 175.11 mph.

Other provisional ADRL top qualifiers Friday night at WWT Raceway were:

6.0 Index: Byron Kinne, 6.005 seconds at 113.86 mph

7.0 Index: Steve Pearson, 7.350 seconds at 101.23 mph

Fusion Metalworks Pro Jr. Dragster: Sarah Stewart, 7.915 seconds at 81.69 mph

Fusion Metalworks Top Jr. Dragster: Grant Wiley

Qualifying for the 2021 Aegis Home Protection Gateway Drags Presented by dragracingforkids.org continues Saturday at 2 p.m. with spectator gates opening at Noon. The legendary pre-race ceremony begins at 5 p.m. with the invocation and the National Anthem. Live streaming of the ADRL’s return to St. Louis can be seen on FloRacing.com by clicking HERE. Tickets for this weekend’s race, as is the case for every ADRL event, are absolutely free thanks to sponsors such as CBD American Shaman, Aegis Home Protection, and Chuck-A-Burger.

Additional classes include Extreme Pro Stock, Big Tire No-Time, Small Tire No-Time, Pro Jr Dragster, Top Jr Dragster, 6.0 Index, 7.0 Index, and Super Pro.

For the full schedule of this weekend’s ADRL Gateway Drags at the World Wide Technology Raceway, click HERE. More information can also be found at the official ADRL event page on Facebook, which can be found HERE.

CBD American Shaman 2021 ADRL Tour Schedule:

July 2-3: ADRL Dragpalooza (Texas Motorplex)

Race 3: ADRL Summer Drags (Date/Location TBD)

Sept. 10-11: ADRL U.S. Drags (Texas Motorplex)

Oct. 1-2: ADRL Fall Drags (Location TBD)

Oct. 22-23: ADRL Dragstock XIII (WWT Raceway)

Get the Gear! Need your merch for the CBD American Shaman 2021 ADRL Tour? Get everything you need by clicking HERE or by heading to the at-track Adrenaline Zone at every ADRL event!

For more information on the American Drag Racing League and to stay up-to-date on breaking news, follow them on their official page on Facebook at Facebook.com/ADRLDrags and on Instagram and Twitter at @ADRLDrags. Fans can also visit the official ADRL website at ADRLDrags.com.