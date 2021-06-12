DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Texas

Saturday, June 12
Track: Texas Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile oval
Race: 11 of 22
Event: SpeedCash.com 220 (147 laps, 220 miles)
Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Toter Ford F-150
Start: 12th
Finish: 25th
- Deegan started the event from 12th in the Toter Ford F-150. Hot and humid weather conditions made for a very slick racing surface which Deegan battled in the opening laps before the first caution on lap 8 when she was 16th.
- On lap 21 under cation, she reported her F-150 was a little loose on entry while in the 18th spot.
- During the lap-31 caution, the California native reported she could use a small adjustment but was feeling more comfortable with the track and was in the 14th spot.
- On lap 52 under caution, she reported her Ford felt better after the most recent adjustments and was in the 23rd spot.
- At the end of Stage 2, Deegan was really happy with her truck’s handling and completed it in the 15th spot.
- Deegan started the final stage from 10th. She remained in the top-10 until she made a scheduled green-flag pit stop on lap 110.
- Shortly after returning to the track from the scheduled stop, Deegan felt tire chatter and returned to pit road for service. The crew discovered a punctured tire and Deegan returned to the field to complete the remainder of the race. The unscheduled pit stop took her off of the lead lap and she ultimately finished 25th in her first race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.
Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150
Start: 20th
Finish: 10th
- Gray started his third event at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth from the 20th spot.
- Gray was in the 13th spot when the first caution was displayed on lap 8. He reported his Ford F-150 was snug and didn’t pit. The next caution was displayed on lap 21 while Gray was 12th and he pitted for fuel, four tires and adjustments to help with his snug condition. He restarted 19th on lap 29.
- Stage 1 ended under caution with Gray scored in the 14th position.
- The New Mexico native started Stage 2 from the fourth position after not pitting during the stage break. A great restart moved him up to second-place in the opening stage lap.
- Another caution was displayed on lap 52 and Gray reported his Ford Performance F-150 was little tight in turns 1 and 2. On lap 59, Gray took the lead and remained there until the closing laps on Stage 2 when he was passed for second.
- Gray started the final stage from the 16th spot after pitting. He reported his truck was a little tight while in the 13th position on lap 90.
- With 20 laps to go in the 147-lap event, Gray had completed his final pit stop of the race and was in the 11th position.
- In the closing laps, Gray worked his way up to the 10th spot where he ultimately finished.
- Gray led a total of seven laps today and scored his first top-10 of the season.
Next event: Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway in Nashville, Tennessee on June 18 at 8 p.m. ET.