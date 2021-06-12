NEMECHEK SCORES TEXAS VICTORY AT THE HOME OF THE TUNDRA

John Hunter Nemechek claims his fourth victory of the 2021 Truck Series Season

FORT WORTH (June 12, 2021) – John Hunter Nemechek drove to his fourth victory of the season at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon. It was Kyle Busch Motorsports’ seventh win of the season and Toyota’s 21st series victory at the Fort Worth based facility.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Texas Motor Speedway

Race 11 of 23 – 147 Laps, 220 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

2nd, Chase Elliott*

3rd, Ross Chastain*

4th, GRANT ENFINGER

5th, AUSTIN HILL

13th, JOHNNY SAUTER

14th, DEREK KRAUS

15th, BRENNAN POOLE

21th, MATT CRAFTON

27th, BEN RHODES

29th, JESSE IWUJI

33rd, RAY CICCARELLI

34th, DREW DOLLAR

35th, STEWART FRIESEN

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK, No. 4 ROMCO Toyota Tundra, Kyle Busch Motorsports

Finishing Position: 1st

Are you starting to make a statement with this team right now?

“Yeah, I definitely think so. I feel like we’ve been making a statement all year. I feel like we’re one of the favorites every time that we show up to the race track. I can’t say enough about Eric Phillips (crew chief) and all these guys. Everyone, the pit crew, everyone at KBM (Kyle Busch Motorsports), the fab shop, machine shop, chassis shop. Everyone does so good with building our trucks and I’m just lucky enough to be behind the wheel. It’s amazing to get win number four here. I haven’t won with ROMCO Equipment on board yet in my career so finally we were able to get them a win. There’s 250 of their employees here today so huge shoutout to them as well as the fans.”

How would you describe your race today?

“I feel like we had the dominant truck kind of like we do every single week. I’m just proud to be able to be behind the wheel and blessed to be behind the wheel. Huge shoutout to Kyle (Busch, team owner) and Jack (Irving, TRD) and Tyler (Gibbs, TRD) and David Wilson (president, TRD) and everyone at Toyota for giving me this opportunity. Without them, none of this would be possible. ROMCO Equipment on board, their first win with me so it will be cool to be able to go to victory lane with them. These fans are awesome. We have 250 ROMCO employees here as well today. We just want to keep racking them up. We’re #Here4Wins.”

Are you Playoff ready or what does this team need to work on prior to the Playoffs starting?

“I hope this is only the beginning. I hope that we have a lot more to come. I feel like we have a lot more work to do. These guys work their tails off. I know Eric (Phillips, crew chief) is one of the first guys there and last ones to leave every night. It’s awesome. Win number 41 for him. Win number 10 for me. Just have to keep it going. We’re #Here4Wins.”

GRANT ENFINGER, No. 98 Champion/Curb Records Toyota Tundra, ThorSport Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

How was your race today?

“Overall, just a really solid Toyota Tundra. The guys on this 98 brought us a great truck again. Couldn’t really fire-off very good. I’m not exactly sure why that was, we weren’t bad, but we just kept getting put in bad positions and trying our best not to wreck on those restarts and just started in too big of a hole. Overall, good long run speed. I think we had a second or third-place truck so we’re building momentum.”

AUSTIN HILL, No. 16 AISIN Toyota Tundra, Hattori Racing Enterprises

Finishing Position: 5th

Can you describe how your race unfolded today?

“We were really good all day. Our AISIN Toyota Tundra was fast. Just track position seemed big. Our truck was just way too tight to really march our way up through the field when we pitted and got back in traffic. So trying to work through that and got back up inside the top-three or four and man, these lapped trucks. I don’t know what we can do differently, but the lapped trucks killed us today. Seemed like every time I caught them, they wanted to race me like it was the last lap or soemthing. There’s a few guys that I would like to have a chat with and just try to figure out what the heck was going on there. All in all, solid day for us. We keep racking up these top-fives and these good finishes, the wins will come. We just have to bide our time.”

How did the track evolve today?

“When we started out it was definitely slick and really wanted to go up in it (PJ1) and as the race went on, I started to go up in it and put my right sides in it. At first, it didn’t have much grip and then as we ran in it, it got better and better. I felt like there at the end of the race, our truck was working really well up there. We were still tight running in it, but we could run some really good lap times compared to the 4 (John Hunter Nemechek). It would have been nice to have a little caution to stack us back up to see if we could get something done differently. All in all, great day. Good to see a Toyota Tundra in victory lane with the Toyota’s being built right here in Texas. That makes it nice, but wish we were that Tundra in victory lane instead.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold nearly 2.8 million cars and trucks (nearly 2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2019.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.