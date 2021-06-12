Ford Performance NASCAR: Xfinity Series Post-Race Texas (Cindric Finishes 3rd at Texas)

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Alsco Uniforms 250 | Saturday, June 12, 2021

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

3rd — Austin Cindric

11th — Ryan Sieg

12th — Riley Herbst

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 Odyssey Battery Ford Mustang — Finished 3rd

“We faded halfway through the race. We were really good to start with but didn’t quite have the pieces to keep up with the track for the PJ1 fading away. Overall it was a great race and good to get a playoff point. It was a good points day. I am happy to have a lot of people with Odyssey Battery here supporting us in their 25th anniversary. It is funny, the last time I did a suite appearance was the last time we had a normal race in Fontana. I am proud to have them as great partners for us and hopefully, we keep the momentum going.

THAT SERIES OF RESTARTS, YOU WERE REALLY ABLE TO PUSH AND IT LOOKED LIKE YOU WERE TRYING TO MAKE A MOVE “Yeah. I did my job on those. I think we maximized because we didn’t have enough for the 7 or the 54. The best thing you can do is dictate someone else’s destiny. The 54 wasn’t racing for points so that played into my decision there. It was a strong day for us.”

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang — Finished 12th

“Man, it was hot for sure. We finally got track position there at the end, running fifth and just got loose and fell back to 11th. It was kind of a struggle all day for us to be honest. But there isn’t a scratch on the car, so that is good. We will walk away from here and learn and get better to come back here in the fall.”