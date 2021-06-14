The world is filled with car enthusiasts today. Whether you’re a long-time enthusiast or just starting, there are some essential things to know about keeping your vehicle up-to-date and functioning properly.

Here are six tips that every car enthusiast should know:

Top Off Necessary Fluids in the Vehicle

Always top off fluids like oil, coolant, brake fluid, windshield wiper fluid, and more when they get low. The owner’s manual will tell you what level and fill to set each fluid. Fuel tank with fresh fuel or diesel exhaust fumes treatment additive.

Keep an Eye on Tire Pressure & Wear Patterns

Tire pressure should always be checked before taking a long drive or any type of road trip. Tires can lose air volume over time, so make sure that all tires have enough air in them at all times and check tire wear patterns as well. Different types of driving will cause different types of wear patterns, from front-wheel drive vehicles braking harder than rear-wheel drive vehicles and other types of driving.

Don’t wait until you get a flat tire to check your tires. Check the pressure weekly and make sure it’s at or near the recommended level for optimal performance.

Inspect Tires For Signs of Damage

Look over both the exterior and interior of the car, checking for any warning signs that could be caused by something as simple as low air in a tire. Look out for anything such as bulges on either side, cuts in the fabric around wheel wells, or unusual sounds when driving down the road. Fixing these issues can help prevent costly repairs later on too!

Tire damage can be caused by improper inflation. Keeping up with regular maintenance will help keep your car in top condition and save you from being stranded on the side of the road, or worse yet, an unexpected breakdown while traveling on vacation!

Car Maintenance & Tune-Ups

Regular maintenance is vital for car enthusiasts to help avoid any significant issues in the future, as a hefty bill for transmission work, engine repair, or anything else that can get expensive quickly. Make sure to take your vehicle to a mechanic once every three years for an inspection and tune-up. You will also want to check oil levels, coolant levels, and more often than not before long drives if possible so you don’t end up stranded on the side of the road somewhere with no way home because there’s something wrong with your car that could have been fixed by just checking it first. A quick trip to a mechanic ashmore will give you peace of mind while on vacation, knowing everything is working properly.

Replace Air Filter Every 20k-30k Miles

Regularly replace your air filter every 20K – 30K miles (about 40-60 thousand miles) to maintain the efficiency of your engine by ensuring that enough oxygen is received.

Regularly clean your air filter with water and a paper towel or washcloth, ensuring all debris has been removed from it before placing it back in your car. Remember that this task should be done every 20K miles (about 40 thousand miles) at a minimum as well!

This will help ensure no dirt or dust gets into the intake system and clogs up vital parts like valves, filters, carbs, etc., which can cause expensive repairs later on down the road when something fails unexpectedly due to lack of maintenance.

In some cases, even preventative maintenance such as cleaning an air filter regularly can save you hundreds if not thousands over the life of your car.

Inspect The Engine Compartment For Loose Items That Could Cause Damage

Walking around the exterior of a vehicle and inspecting under or even inside the hood is an important way to identify potential problems that could arise later on down the road.

Finding items such as nuts, bolts, and screws that have loosened over time can cause expensive repairs that should be addressed now before they get worse, causing parts to break due to excessive vibrations, for example, where they were loose but not secured tightly enough. Checking every few months (depending on mileage) will prevent many headaches in the future caused by simple things like this!

Car enthusiasts should know that preventive maintenance can go a long way in keeping their rides running smoothly. It’s essential to get your vehicle back into good shape, so it’s always ready when you are too!

