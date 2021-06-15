Ford Performance NASCAR: Cup Series Ready for Nashville Superspeedway Debut This Weekend

FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: NASHVILLE ADVANCE

The debut of the NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville Superspeedway highlights this weekend’s action as the sport returns to points competition after last week’s All-Star Race. While this is the first time for Cup on the 1.333-mile track, it marks a return for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series, which both last raced at Nashville in 2011.

This Week’s Schedule:

Friday, June 18 – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, June 19 – NASCAR XFINITY Series, 3:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

Sunday, June 20 – NASCAR Cup Series, 3:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

FORD IN THE NASCAR CUP SERIES AT NASHVILLE

· Sunday marks the first series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

· Six current Ford Cup drivers have at least one NXS start at Nashville

· Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick have NXS wins at Nashville.

FORD IN THE NASCAR XFINITY SERIES AT NASHVILLE

· Ford is tied for the most series wins at Nashville with eight.

· Ryan Sieg has five NCWTS starts at Nashville.

· Carl Edwards registered two season sweeps at Nashville (2007 and 2011)

FORD IN THE NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES AT NASHVILLE

· Ford has two series wins at Nashville.

· Carl Edwards (2003) and Travis Kvapil (2007) have one victory each.

FORD WINS NASCAR DEBUT AT NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY

The first race held at Nashville Superspeedway for one of NASCAR’s top three touring series came on April 14, 2001 when Ford’s Greg Biffle won the Pepsi 300 in what was then known as the NASCAR Busch Grand National Series, now NASCAR XFINITY Series. Ford dominated the race up front as Biffle, Jason Keller and Jeff Green combined to lead 200-of-225 laps. Biffle, who was out front for a race-high 133 circuits, beat Keller to the checkered flag by just over a half-second as Ford finished first and second.

FORD DRIVERS WITH NASHVILLE EXPERIENCE

Even though this will mark the first visit for the NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville Superspeedway, many Ford drivers have experience at the track in the NASCAR XFINITY and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Here’s a look at each driver, along with their best result.

NXS: Brad Keselowski, 10 starts, 2 wins (2008 and 2010), 1 pole (2011)

NXS: Kevin Harvick, 4 starts, 2 wins (2006 and 2010), 1 pole (2001)

NXS: Joey Logano, 4 starts, 1 win (2009), 3 poles (2008, ’10, ’11)

NXS: Aric Almirola, 4 starts, 3 top 10s, best finish 5th in 2011

NXS: Michael McDowell, 4 starts, 1 top 10, best finish 8th (2009)

NXS: Matt DiBenedetto, 1 start, 1 top 10, best finish 10th (2010)

NCWTS: Ryan Sieg, 5 starts, best finish 13th in 2010

NCWTS: Aric Almirola, 4 starts, 2 top 10s, best finish 3rd in 2010

NCWTS: Brad Keselowski, 2 starts, best finish 18th in 2010

NCWTS: B.J. McLeod, 1 start, finished 20th in 2011

NCWTS: Kevin Harvick, 1 start, finished 2nd in 2010

DID YOU KNOW?

Travis Geisler, who serves as the current NASCAR competition director at Team Penske, had a brief driving career that included two NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Nashville Superspeedway in 2004. Geisler, who had 12 career NXS appearances, finished 24th and 21st in those two races.

FORD NASCAR XFINITY SERIES WINNERS AT NASHVILLE

2001 – Greg Biffle

2002 – Scott Riggs (1)

2003 – Scott Riggs (2)

2006 – Carl Edwards (2)

2007 – Carl Edwards (1 and 2)

2011 – Carl Edwards (1 and 2)

FORD NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES WINNERS AT NASHVILLE

2003 – Carl Edwards

2007 – Travis Kvapil