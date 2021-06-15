CeCe Winans, Luke Combs, and Priscilla Block, among Nashville Superspeedway’s June 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader weekend special guests

Brenna Bone wins fan vote to sing anthem before Friday, June 18 “Rackley Roofing 200”

LEBANON, Tenn. (June 15, 2021) – Twelve-time Grammy winner CeCe Winans, multi-platinum award winning country superstar Luke Combs, and Music City rising stars Priscilla Block and Brandon Lay will be featured as part of Nashville Superspeedway’s dignitaries and entertainment during the upcoming June 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader weekend, track officials announced today.

CeCe Winans, a lauded gospel singer with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame and more than 5 million records sold, will deliver the invocation on Sunday, June 20, representing Nashville Life Church, prior to the inaugural, sold out “Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN.)

Luke Combs, who The New York Times calls, “the most promising and influential new country start of the last five years,” will serve as the grand marshal for the “Ally 400,” the first NASCAR Cup Series race in Nashville Superspeedway’s history and the first in Middle Tennessee in 37 years. The Asheville, N.C., native is a multi-platinum, ACM, CMA, CMT and Billboard Music Award-winning artist who continues to top the charts with 11 consecutive No. 1 singles, including his most recent, the Platinum-certified “Forever After All.” The reigning 2019 and 2020 CMA Male Vocalist of the Year will return to the stage this fall for his massive headline arena tour, featuring a special new in-the-round stage design, and will perform his first headline stadium show at Boone, N.C.’s Kidd Brewer Stadium on Sept. 4.

Priscilla Block, a 25-year-old social media sensation, will sing the national anthem before the “Ally 400.” Block’s debut single, “Just About Over You,” has reached the top 40 in country airplay charts after it was crowd-funded by thousands of her fans on TikTok. After the song’s success, Block was signed by Universal Music Group Nashville’s Mercury Division in September 2020.

As previously announced, Chris Janson, a Grand Ole Opry member and popular singer of hits “Buy Me A Boat,” “Good Vibes,” “Done,” and “Fix a Drink,” will perform an on-track pre-race concert at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 20 before the “Ally 400.”

Country music legend John Anderson, who has produced almost two dozen studio albums and more than 40 charted singles, including top hits “Straight Tequila Night,” “Swingin,” and “Money in the Bank,” will join Janson on stage during his pre-race show on Sunday.

Brandon Lay, a Jackson, Tenn., native and EMI Records Nashville singer/songwriter, will perform the national anthem prior to the “Tennessee Lottery 250” NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 19 (2:30 p.m. CT, NBCSN). Lay’s top singles include “Speakers, Bleachers and Preachers,” “Yada, Yada, Yada,” and “For My Money.” He has toured with acts such as Kenny Chesney, Dierks Bentley, Cole Swindell and Old Dominion.

Brenna Bone won the recent “NASHCAR Superstar” Sweepstakes fan vote and will sing the national anthem prior to the “Rackley Roofing 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, June 18 (7p.m. CT, FS1). This singer/songwriter, made her way to Nashville from her hometown of Erie, Pennsylvania, and has just released her newest single “Want It Like That” across all streaming platforms.

Other highlights of Nashville Superspeedway’s weekend dignitaries and entertainment include:

• Bernard Pollard, a nine-year NFL veteran, and former member of the Tennessee Titans from 2013-14, will wave the green flag as the Honorary Starter for the “Ally 400” on Father’s Day.

• Shea Ralph, a seven-time national champion as a player and coach and current Vanderbilt University head women’s basketball coach, will serve as the Honorary Starter for the “Tennessee Lottery 250” on Saturday, June 19.

• RV campers, Thursday through Saturday, will be provided evening entertainment courtesy of “Rhythm & Racing presented by Ford.” Local singer/songwriters will tour the Geico Campgrounds in a Ford F-250 stopping to perform a 20-to-30-minute set of music. On Sunday, Rhythm & Racing will be parked near the FanZone for all to enjoy. Scheduled performers include Chris Ruediger, Cooper Alan, Ashley Cooke, Alexander Kay, and Thomas Mac from The 615 House, Chancie Neal, and Joe Denim.

• The popular Bear Hollow Wood Carvers will be in the FanZone all weekend with carvers turning ordinary piece of wood into amazing treasures. Auctions of their prized pieces will take place Saturday and Sunday at noon at their FanZone display.

• FanZone demonstrations by the Monster Energy/Keith Sayers Freestyle Motorcross and the Unknown Industries Harley Stunt Show who will be putting on an awesome show and display of motorcycle skills, burnouts, and other exciting stunts.

• See a full list of Nashville Superspeedway’s race weekend dignitaries below.

RACE WEEKEND DIGNITARIES

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

“Rackley Roofing 200” NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Welcoming Remarks: Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway President; Curtis Sutton, Rackley Roofing Company President/CEO; Michelle Boykin, COO, Rackley Roofing Company

Invocation: Pastor Allen Jackson, World Outreach Church, Murfreesboro, TN

Honor Guard: Lebanon High School Jr. ROTC

National Anthem: Brenna Bone, NASHCAR Superstar Winner

Grand Marshal: Randall Hutto, Wilson County Mayor

Honorary Starter: David Blair, Rackley Roofing Representative

Post-Race Fireworks Display: Pyrotecnico

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

“Tennessee Lottery 250” NASCAR Xfinity Series

Welcoming Remarks: Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway President; Rebecca Hargrove, Tennessee Lottery President & CEO

Invocation: Pastor Chris Nichols, Cross Point Church, Nashville, TN

Honor Guard: National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

National Anthem: Brandon Lay, EMI Records Nashville singer/songwriter

Grand Marshal: Rebecca Hargrove, Tennessee Lottery President & CEO

Honorary Starter: Shea Ralph, a seven-time national champion as a player and coach and current Vanderbilt University Women’s Basketball Head Coach

Evening Fireworks Show: Pyrotecnico

SUNDAY, JUNE 20

“Ally 400” NASCAR Cup Series

Pre-Race Concert: Chris Janson, country music artist, Grand Ole Opry member; John Anderson, country music legend

Welcoming Remarks: Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway President; Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee; Andrea Brimmer, Chief Marketing and Public Relations Officer, Ally Financial.

Invocation: CeCe Winans, Nashville Life Church

Honor Guard: 101st Airborne Division Honor Guard, Fort Campbell, Ky., U.S. Army base

National Anthem: Priscilla Block, country music artist

Grand Marshal: Luke Combs, country music superstar

Flyover: Bandit Flight Team, a nonprofit dedicated to saluting our military men and women.

Honorary Starter: Bernard Pollard, nine-year NFL veteran, former Tennessee Titan (2013-14)

