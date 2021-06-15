Third-Annual Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Ridge Runner Rally Begins First of Four Day Journey Through the Scenic Southeastern U.S.

Monday’s Opening Day of One-of-a-Kind HSR Ridge Runner Rally Kicks-Off Sold-Out Event from the Westin Hotel Chattanooga

Great Smoky Mountains, Cumberland Plateau, Blue Ridge Parkway and Chattahoochee National Forest Among Attractions in Four-Day and Three-State HSR Ridge Runner Rally

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (June 15, 2021) – The Third-Annual Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Ridge Runner Rally began its first of a four-day journey through the Great Smoky Mountains, the Blue Ridge Parkway and other notable landmarks and destinations in the scenic Southeastern U.S. Monday with a sold-out gathering of HSR members driving an impressive variety of sports cars.

Day one kicked-off with the group leaving the Westin Hotel Chattanooga, which has been a headquarters hotel of the Ridge Runner Rally since the event’s inception in 2019.

The Volunteer State played host to Ridge Runner Rally participants throughout Monday, with the day’s lunch stop at Monkey Town Brewing Company in Dayton, Tennessee. The trip from Chattanooga to Dayton included a trek through Prentice Cooper State Forest, which is situated on the scenic Tennessee River Gorge about 10 miles West of Chattanooga.

The Rally then traveled through the Savage Gulf State Natural Area and Fall Creek Falls State Park, two marvels of nature in the Cumberland Plateau, which is in the Southern part of the Appalachian Plateau in the Appalachian Mountains.

The afternoon route had the group traveling the national Foothills Parkway, which traverses the terrain and foothills of the northern Great Smoky Mountains in East Tennessee. The path led the Rally to the day’s destination and overnight stop at the Dancing Bear Lodge in Townsend, Tennessee.

The next three days of the Ridge Runner Rally will see participants tour the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Blue Ridge Parkway, Chattahoochee National Forest and other must-see attractions in a stretch through North Carolina, Georgia and back to Tennessee.

Thursday’s final leg of the Ridge Runner cruises through the Chattahoochee and then along the Ocoee River before returning to the Westin Hotel Chattanooga and a farewell and awards dinner nearby at The Read House hotel.

Look for a wrap-up press release report on the HSR Ridge Runner Rally later this week.

About HSR: Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) was formed in the mid-1970s with an event at Road Atlanta. There was one goal then and it remains true today: to celebrate the race cars from the past. As a “time machine” of sights and sounds, HSR provides a venue for competitors and spectators alike to share in the wonderful history and excitement created by the cars that competed at race tracks around the world. HSR currently sanctions eight vintage and historic racing events at some of the world’s most renowned race tracks, including Road Atlanta, Sebring International Raceway, Daytona International Speedway and more. The complete schedule and full event information can be found on HSR’s website at www.HSRRace.com. Look for the HSR Channel on YouTube and follow HSR on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/HSRrace/ and on Twitter and Instagram at @HSR_race. A dedicated website for the Classic 24 Hour at Daytona presented by IMSA is available at www.Classic24hour.com.