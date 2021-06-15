Meyer Shank Racing Reveals Castroneves’ Transcard Livery for Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

Pataskala, Ohio (15 June 2021) – Coming off of his record-setting fourth Indianapolis 500 win, Helio Castroneves will return to INDYCAR action with Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) when the series heads to Nashville for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on August 8th. MSR is excited to release the official livery for the No. 06 Transcard Honda Indy Car for the street racing event.

Transcard, a leading provider of solutions that accelerate payment and business commerce, will sponsor Castroneves’ No. 06 Indy Car upon his return to INDYCAR action. Castroneves is set to compete in five more INDYCAR events in 2021, starting with The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

The No. 06 Indy Car will feature Transcard’s signature blue design for the inaugural 80-lap event through the streets of Nashville. The race will also be the first motorsports event to cross a major body of water as drivers are set to race across 553 yards of the Korean War Veterans Memorial bridge.

MSR and Transcard will build into the lead up of the event with a fan-focused event on July 22nd at Miller Park in Transcard’s hometown of Chattanooga, TN. Fans are encouraged to come check out the No. 06 Transcard Indy Car up close from 2:00-5:00pm.

“We’re so excited to have Transcard on board with us for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix,” said Mike Shank. “With Transcard’s home based in Chattanooga, we’re really hoping to deliver some good results for them on the home turf. We’re also excited to join Transcard in the fan event next month and get a head start on what will be one of the biggest INDYCAR events of the season.”

The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is planned to be Nashville’s first-ever combination of food, music, celebrity and racing for three days of action for the fans.

“We’re very excited to partner with MSR to sponsor Helio Castroneves for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix,” said Transcard President Chris Fuller. “On the heels of Helio’s record-setting fourth win at the Indianapolis 500, excitement is building for this inaugural street racing event. We couldn’t be more pleased to have Helio and his No. 06 Honda-powered Dallara serve as ambassadors of our brand.”

Castroneves will return to the seat of the No. 06 Indy Car for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on August 8th. He will continue his season with MSR at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Portland Grand Prix, Laguna Seca and Long Beach.