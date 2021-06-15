5 Things To Consider When Buying An RV

If you’re the type of person or have a family who regularly loves to go on a road trip, then an RV is something worth considering. It’s an investment that can make those long but fun trips more comfortable.

But although it may not be a common purchase for most families, this doesn’t mean that your options will be limited. Dealers and auction sites like Cranky Ape online RV auctions, for example, offer plenty of models you can choose from. The demand for RVs is still there for those who truly enjoy the experience, so if this is going to be your first time to shop for one, you can expect to be a bit overwhelmed by the number of options available.

But to make the process easier for you, here are five things we suggest you consider when buying an RV:

Your Budget

RVs can be usually pricier than a van or a car because of the larger space and the unique features they often come with. But there’s an RV for every budget, whether brand new or used. Your only dilemma will be finding the one that can offer more value for your budget.

The features and size of the RV are primary driving factors for pricing, these are two things you should really think about. If you’re trying to get the best price possible, it might help to weigh your priorities and decide which aspects you’re willing to compromise on. For example, are you okay with fewer features if the size is big enough? Or are you willing to compromise on the size you want if you get more built-in features?

The Amount Of Space You Need

RVs come in all types, each with varying sizes. There’s no one type that’s better than another, as this would typically depend on your personal preference and needs as a driver and traveler. However, since the size is a pricing factor, considering the size you really need should give you a good head start to help narrow down your options.

Do you have a family you travel with? Or is it just you and your partner? Typically, RVs are bought by families with young children, in which case, a larger space is more suitable for comfort. Remember that you’re also going to take things with you, so aside from the typical number of passengers, you should also consider the personal belongings and large items you’ll be taking with you on the road trip. You wouldn’t want to feel cramped in your RV especially on long-haul trips.

Your Matching Towing Vehicle

If you’re buying a trailer-type RV or camper to attach it to your current vehicle, you should consider compatibility.

For example, if you have an SUV or a pick-up truck, the weight of a fairly large RV shouldn’t be that much of a problem. However, if you’ve got a smaller vehicle, then you could only go for a smaller trailer RV.

Extra Features

Every buyer has their own preferred features that they’re looking for in an RV. For instance, those with families prefer RVs with a full bathroom and kitchen facilities. If you usually travel during the summertime, then an RV with built-in air-conditioning would be an advantage. Some extra plugs may be helpful too if you have more appliances and devices.

Creating a list of your ideal RV models and features, and marking the non-negotiable ones will help you in this area. While there’ll be many nice-to-have features, you might have to pick one over the other, especially if your budget is limited, or two of the features you want aren’t available in a single model.

Availability For Close Inspection

It would be ideal to only look at RVs that have already been inspected. But even better if you can be allowed to do your own inspection. The process of buying an RV is much just like buying a car. A close inspection from professionals is a must to ensure that you aren’t being cheated with the actual quality and value of the RV you want to buy, especially if it’s a second-hand unit.

Conclusion

Buying an RV is a major decision that involves a significant amount of cash, time, and effort. So it’s only important to carefully consider your options before handing that check over. Make a list, weigh your priorities, and get a professional inspection as much as possible. This way, you’ll feel more confident about your decision, and you can be assured that you’re getting your money’s worth.