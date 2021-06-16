Carson Hocevar – Rackley Roofing 200 Race Advance

Rackley Roofing 200 | Nashville Superspeedway Race Advance

Team: No. 42 Scott’s Coins, Jewelry & Sports and GM Parts Now Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar

Hocevar on Racing at Nashville: “I know Phil and the entire Niece Motorsports organization is working hard to bring us the best possible Chevrolet Silverados to Nashville,” said Hocevar. “I’m looking forward to getting acclimated to the track before the race, with practice and qualifying. We’re motivated and working hard to get the best finish possible with our Niece Chevrolet.”

Hocevar at Nashville: Hocevar will make his first start at Nashville Superspeedway this weekend, as the Series returns to the track for the first time since 2011.

In the Points: Hocevar remains 10th in the driver point standings after last week’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. In addition, Hocevar retained the lead in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Standings.

On the Truck: The No. 42 Chevrolet will race with support from Scott’s Coins, Jewelry & Sports and GM Parts Now.

Scott’s Coins, Jewelry & Sports carries the largest selection of high-quality estate jewelry, rare coins, and anything in between in Southwest Michigan. Since 1972, Scott Hocevar has been collecting, buying, and selling gold and silver jewelry, coins, and bullion. Having earned a reputation for offering fair prices, working with Scott’s allows customers to be confident that they are getting the best, most current prices available when buying gold and silver, estate jewelry, and sports memorabilia.

GM Parts Now is the go-to online auto parts store for OEM car parts. Whether customers are looking to repair or customize an old or new vehicle, GM Parts Now has what you need. GM Parts Now offers car parts and GM accessories for a variety of years, makes and models.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.