Ross Chastain – Rackley Roofing 200 Race Advance

Rackley Roofing 200 | Nashville Superspeedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 CircleBDiecast.com/Georgia Watermelon Association Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Chastain on Racing at Nashville: “It’s always a good day when I get to race a Chevrolet with watermelons on it,” said Chastain. “I’m so grateful to all of the people that make it possible for me to come race in the Truck Series. Thanks to Chip [Ganassi] and Al [Niece] and all the hardworking people at Niece Motorsports for building me a truck that I know will be capable of running up front.”

Chastain at Nashville: Chastain will make his first start at Nashville Superspeedway as the Series makes its return to the 1.333-mile track for the first time since 2011.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the CircleBDiecast.com and Georgia Watermelon Association (GWA) colors this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.

Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports products. Plan B Sales started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel distributor. Over the last few years Plan B Sales has grown to be the largest account for Lionel, servicing the motorsports market and has expanded its product offerings.

Plan B Sales has quickly become the choice of dealers for a one-stop stocking distributor. Its product offering also includes Auto World, Greenlight Collectibles, BrandArt and are the exclusive distributor for University of Racing product lines.

In September of 2020, Plan B Sales decided to split its wholesale and retail business into two different websites to better serve each segment of customers, effectively launching CircleBDiecast.com.

The GWA is a chapter of the National Watermelon Association which is made up of eight state chapters, with membership in 29 states and Canada.

The purpose of the association is to promote the best interest of the industry from production to consumption. The association is constantly seeking improvements in the growing, grading, handling, transportation, distribution, and sale of watermelons. GWA works to increase efficiency within the industry for better profits and to provide the consumer with a better product for greater sales.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.