JR Motorsports — NXS Nashville Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Nashville Superspeedway

RACE: Tennessee Lottery 250 (188 laps / 250.04 miles)

DATE: Saturday, June 19, 2021

Broadcast Information – TV: 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN / Radio: 3 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Michael Annett

No. 1 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet

• Michael Annett has made six starts on the 1.33-mile concrete oval at Nashville Superspeedway, with a best finish

of ninth in 2010. In 2007, Annett finished eighth in an ARCA Menards Series event at Nashville, and also has a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start there.

• In eight starts on tracks measuring 1-2 miles this season, Annett has earned five top-10 finishes, the best being a sixth-place effort at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the fourth race of the season.

• In his last five starts, Annett has earned three top-10 finishes, at Dover, Mid-Ohio and Texas. He has seven top10s to date in 2021.

Josh Berry

No. 8 iRacing Chevrolet

• Josh Berry, a native of nearby Hendersonville, Tenn., will make his first start at his home track of Nashville this weekend in the No. 8 iRacing Chevrolet.

• Throughout the 2021 NXS season, Berry has accumulated one win, three top fives and six top 10s.

• Berry is in new colors with iRacing’s red, white and blue livery on the No. 8. The design is a nod to the original Papyrus scheme run by Fred Jones (AKA The Player), the fictional driver in the popular NASCAR Racing 2003 Season PC game.

• It’s a double duty weekend for Berry as he is also scheduled to race in the Truck Series on Friday.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson will make his first career start on the 1.33- mile concrete oval of Nashville Superspeedway this weekend.

• On tracks measuring 1-2 miles in length so far this season, the young Las Vegas native has three top-five and four top10 finishes, his best coming at both Darlington ad Atlanta where he finished fourth.

• At Dover and Bristol, the only other concrete ovals on the schedule, Gragson has found success. In 10 starts, he’s earned one win, two top-five and seven top-10 finishes.

• Throughout the 2021 season, Gragson has tallied four top five and six top-10 finishes while leading 94 laps.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Dollar General Literacy Foundation Men’s Grooming Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier will make his first NXS start at Nashville since July 2011 on Saturday afternoon.

• In six previous starts in Music City, Allgaier has scored a best finish of fourth on three separate occasions, including his most recent start at the concrete oval.

• This weekend, the No. 7 will be carrying the colors of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The Dollar General Literacy Foundation helps individuals of all ages pursue their educational goals and achieve their dreams by investing in literacy programs that help students learn to read, prepare for the high school equivalency or learn English. Visit dgliteracy.org to learn more

Driver Quotes

“Heading back to Nashville is going to be good for our No. 1 Pilot Flying J team. It’s been a while since I’ve run there, but we have a good record at Dover on the concrete. Over the past few races, we’ve been putting our weekends together by earning stage points and getting good finishes, and that’s what we need to do at Nashville. Not many drivers in the field have ever raced at Nashville, and we do have some experience there.” – Michael Annett

“I always enjoyed racing at Nashville and am really looking forward to getting back there this weekend with our Dollar General Literacy Foundation Chevrolet. I had some good runs there in the past when we used to race there every year, but with this being our first race back in a number of years, we are definitely going to be relying on our notebooks heading into the weekend. Thankfully, we have practice on Friday and I know that Jason (Burdett, crew chief) and all the guys on this No. 7 team will get our car dialed in so we can battle for one of those awesome guitars on Saturday.” – Justin Allgaier

“It’s going to be nice racing close to home. I plan on heading over there early to see some family and friends before the race this weekend. I got my start in Sim Racing and that’s how Dale and I became such good of friends, so it’s really cool to have iRacing on our car. This scheme looks so good. Hopefully we can put this iRacing Chevrolet in Victory Lane. Nothing would be better than to cap off my first Xfinity season with another victory with this team.” – Josh Berry

“Nashville is a really cool city and I am glad that we get to go back. I’ve never raced at the superspeedway but we’ve spent some time in the sim and luckily we get a little bit of practice this weekend to learn the track and to make the right adjustments for the race. A part of me wishes we went straight into the race, but I know Dave (Elenz, crew chief) and this entire No. 9 team will bring a fast Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/Black Rifle Coffee Camaro and hopefully we can compete for the win.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates:

• JR Motorsports at Nashville: JR Motorsports has competed at Nashville Superspeedway a combined 18 times in the NXS, with the last coming during the 2011 season. Over the course of these 18 starts, JRM has tallied one win (Brad Keselowski, 2008), five top fives and 10 top 10s.

• Dollar General Literacy Foundation: Words are powerful. Reading can help us learn new words. With the turn of a page, we can visit far-away lands, take amazing adventures, learn incredible new things or even read the words to one of your favorite songs. Join us in shining a light on the importance of literacy, one pair of sunglasses at a time. Every pair of the Dollar General Yellow Glasses helps support the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. They’re stylish and just $2. Plus, they help improve lives by promoting literacy. Serving others never looked so good. Pick yours up at Dollar General today. Visit dgliteracy.org to learn more.

• Pilot Flying J Summer is a Go!: Pilot Flying J kicked off its Summer Is a Go! campaign over the Memorial Day weekend, traditionally the time that travelers get back on the road, with its third annual National Road Trip Day on May 28. Pilot Flying J road trippers, professional drivers and Pilot Flying J guests are encouraged to share their road trip adventures on its Facebook page or post their best trip photos on Instagram and Twitter with the #SummerIsAGoGiveaway hashtag and tagging @PilotFlyingJ. Participants who share a photo with any Pilot branded cup will receive an additional entry, provided they use the hashtag, and will be eligible for a drawing that will award three monthly $250 Pilot Flying J gift cards and $5,000 in free fuel to the Grand Prize winner.