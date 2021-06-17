NASCAR Looks Ahead To 2022

With the cost of motorsport seemingly ever-increasing, governing bodies have the difficult task of trying to make their formulas or racing leagues affordable and attractive to any potential new entrants.

A task that has seemingly become more and more difficult over the past few years and you only have to look at the struggle within Germany’s DTM as evidence of how a legendary championship can fall by the wayside.

Previously running under Class One regulations and edging ever closer to an anticipated partnership with Japan’s Super GT championship, the pinnacle of German motorsport was then rocked by the departure of Audi for Formula E.

A scenario that left BMW as the only remaining manufacturer in DTM and one that meant the running of Class One regulations was no longer viable. While this scenario, also meant substantial change was required for 2021.

A change that has seen GT3 regulations installed instead and although it is still the DTM in name, it is a long way removed from the championship battles of days gone by and the reason it was so popular across the globe.

While it is the continual pressures of trying to make a combustion engine relevant in today’s age that presents many a sleepless night for those in charge and when it comes to technological insomnia, this ailment has been found within NASCAR as of late.

That’s because plans to unveil their seventh generation or (Next Gen) have been delayed by a year – albeit due to the ongoing issue of COVID throughout the world and although this delay has been rather frustrating for all involved, there is some light at the end of the tunnel.

Light that comes from the three existing manufacturers and the unveiling of their battle weapons for 2022 and from the early evidence of what has been on show, the next generation of NASCAR looks in rather good hands.

As before the trio of Chevrolet, Toyota and Ford will take the track and with the Camaro ZL1, Mustang GT500 and the Camry TRD all respectively lined up for 2022, the grid will certainly look exciting next year.

While that excitement can also be found within the sportsbook environment and such the increased state of fervour, the sportsbooks in Pennsylvania are already setting lines for next year’s races, in preparation for a betting bonanza.

Who comes out on top is something that remains to be seen and although this three-horse race in terms of horsepower is one that will always be an interesting skirmish on the tarmac, NASCAR could also do with some new interest along the way.

Which is why there has been so much investment and time placed into the creation of the Next Gen plans and although getting the three existing manufacturers to sign up was vitally important, an outside force to join ranks is arguably more.

Because with a new name in the paddock, it means that interest levels from supporters can be kept high and although the overall popularity of the racing discipline has waned over the years, it is also one that can be easily revitalized.

If the likes of Dodge, Nissan, or even BMW can see how successful NASCAR is in 2022, then it may be enough for their respective management boards to sign off an oval racing program as early as 2023.

While that may be the dream, it is not necessarily wishful thinking at the same time, and with cost-cutting measures now in place, the prospect of new entrants within NASCAR is certainly more appealing than it was 12 or 24 months ago.

The proof as always will be in the pudding (or perhaps the driving in this case) and with Australia’s Supercars also bringing in an evolution to their class next year, they will also hope to attract one more marque to the championship.

There is still money out there in motorsport, it’s just that a whole host of focus seems to be placed on electric or hybrid technology and this means that the petrol form of racing is in danger of being left behind.

However, steps as the ones being taken in the United States are encouraging and if the next edition of the Daytona 500 can be full of drama, it may be enough to entice at least a new manufacturer to oval racing’s number one discipline.