Rackley W.A.R.’s Team Report: Nashville Superspeedway

Team Report

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: Rackley Roofing 200

Date: Friday, June 18, 2021

Venue: Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway

Track Description: 1.333 mile(s)

Race: 150 laps / 199.5 miles

Rackley W.A.R.’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2021, the Centerville, Tenn.,-based organization has logged 11 starts with two drivers, Timothy Peters and Josh Berry, resulting in an average starting position of 22.6 and an average finishing position of 24.4.

Locally Sourced … Rackley Roofing, Tennessee’s top commercial roofing contractor, will adorn both of the Rackley W.A.R. entries at the Nashville Superspeedway as the primary partner. Established in 1974, Rackley Roofing has become one of the leading industrial and commercial roofing contractors in Tennessee. The mission of Rackley Roofing, based in Nashville, Tenn., is to transform the roofing industry through unmatched customer service, documentation, and safety.

Music City Veteran: Willie Allen … Rackley W.A.R. co-owner Willie Allen, who spent seven years as a driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), has experience at the Nashville Superspeedway. The 2007 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year has five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts (2008, 2009, 2010, and 2011) at the Lebanon, Tenn.,-facility. Allen, a Bon Aqua, Tenn.,-native, has three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts (2007, 2008, and 2010) at the Nashville Superspeedway.

Catch the Action … The Rackley Roofing 200 at the Nashville Superspeedway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Friday, June 18, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Nashville at 7:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live at 7:30 p.m. (ET) on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Qualifying for the 12th event of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule will air on Friday at 5:00 p.m. (ET) on FS1.

Josh Berry

No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado

Smashville Debut … This weekend marks Josh Berry’s debut at the Nashville Superspeedway with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Speedway Stats: Josh Berry has three combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on speedways (tracks 1 to 2-miles in length). The Hendersonville, Tenn.,-native has collected one top-10 finish (Texas) and an average finish of 15.00.

Pit Stall Selections … Pit Stall 26, towards Turn 4.

Atop the Pit Box: Chad Kendrick … Chad Kendrick, crew chief for the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado, has one top-five finish and two top-ten finishes in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the 1.333-mile concrete track in six starts, and collected the pole award in 2009. In addition, he is credited with leading 33 laps at the Nashville Superspeedway as a crew chief. Kendrick’s average finish is 11.7 among four different drivers.

In the Rearview Mirror: Texas Motor Speedway … Josh Berry, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R., finished in the 10th-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 at the Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 12, in Fort Worth, Texas. Berry started in the 33rd-place in the 36-truck field, and at the end of Stage 1 on Lap 35 he was in the 10th-place. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 70, Berry was scored in the sixthplace. He was scored as high as the second-place at the Texas Motor Speedway. Although Berry crossed the finish-line in the 11th-place, he ultimately collected a top ten finish due to the disqualification of the third-place finisher.

William Byron

No. 27 Cruisin Sports / Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado

Preparation … William Byron will return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for the first time since 2016 when he competes with Rackley W.A.R. By entering the Rackley Roofing 200, the 23-year-old will get additional seat time to prepare

for the NASCAR Cup Series event on Sunday, June 20.

Music City Premiere … This weekend marks William Byron’s debut at the Nashville Superspeedway with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) driver has two starts at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway located in Nashville, Tenn.

Speedway Stats: William Byron has 14 combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on speedways (tracks 1 to

2-miles in length). The Charlotte, N.C.,-native has collected five victories, six top-five finishes, and eight top-10 finishes,

with an average finish of 4.4 and two pole awards.

Atop the Pit Box: Willie Allen … Willie Allen, crew chief for the No. 27 Cruisin Sports / Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado, will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series crew chief debut at the Nashville Superspeedway.

QUOTE WORTHY

Josh Berry, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R.

“This weekend at the Nashville Superspeedway is going to be exciting for Rackley W.A.R. and Rackley Roofing, racing in their hometown. We had a great run at the Texas Motor Speedway, and we are going to do our best to continue to build on that momentum and bring home another solid finish in the Rackley Roofing 200.”

William Byron, driver of the No. 27 Cruisin Sports / Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R.

“I am excited to get back in a truck this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. It’s been a while since I have been in one, but thankfully there is practice to get readjusted, especially at a track I don’t know. That’s going to be the biggest thing about racing at Nashville – no one knows what to expect. Even those that have raced there before, it has been so long since then, and so many things have changed. I think that while it’s labeled a ‘superspeedway,’ it’s going to race closer to running Dover (International Speedway) because of the tight corners and the concrete surface. There are still a lot of unknowns though.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to race with Rackley W.A.R. This weekend, I am looking to win two guitars and that starts

with the Rackley Roofing 200 on Friday night.”

