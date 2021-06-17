Spencer Davis Motorsports returns to competition at Nashville Superspeedway

NASHVILLE, Tenn.: After sitting idle for the last two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) races at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway respectively, Spencer Davis Motorsports (SDM) with driver Spencer Davis return to competition for Friday night’s Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

Sitting on the sidelines wasn’t an easy decision, but personal matters off the race track kept the family-owned team from partaking in races over the last three weeks.

The brief sabbatical, however, also allowed the Mooresville, N.C.-based team to dive into their equipment and inspect it with a fine-tooth comb hoping their diligent work will pay dividends in the highly anticipated return to Trucks at the fast 1.333-mile superspeedway.

“We’re glad to be back this weekend at Nashville,” said Spencer Davis. “As we mentioned at Charlotte, we had a private family matter that we had to deal with. Thankfully, that is behind us and we’re focusing forward beginning with Nashville on Friday night.”

Davis, 22, has never been to Nashville Superspeedway, but he’ll be joined by much of the Truck Series field who haven’t turned a single lap at the Lebanon, Tenn.-based track either.

The Dawsonville, Ga. native thinks the inexperience of the field at the concrete facility will pay dividends for both the drivers and fans on Friday.

“You think of Nashville a little like COTA,” added Davis. “I think all but five drivers entered for this weekend have competed in previous races at Nashville and even those that have raced at Nashville haven’t in almost a decade so I feel like the playing field should be level for at least practice.

“We need to have a strong practice session with our No. 11 INOX Lubricants Toyota. It’s going to be extremely hot during the day in practice and qualifying and cool off significantly when the sun sets heading into the race, so keeping our truck adjusted for the conditions will be pivotal. It should be a great race for the fans too.

“My last race was Darlington and that seems like forever ago, so I just want to get ourselves in a good place and be working at a steady pace for qualifying. It’s one of the biggest fields of the season and we are going to have to qualify in – so there’s that pressure too.”

Davis didn’t hide around the fact that he expects to deliver even while dealing with volatile circumstances.

“I have to nail that lap in qualifying, but I’m used to being put in a position like that,” sounded Davis. “My guys have built a great truck for Nashville and I’m confident we can go out there and perform from start to finish.”

In February, SDM announced that INOX Supreme Lubricants will serve as the team’s primary partner this season.

INOX product range was first released in 1989 with the Original INOX MX3 Lubricant. The original MX3 product was in development stages for two years prior to release with testing and focus on creating the right product for the

market.

The INOX product range continues to grow with 12 products on the market, each with their own many specialized qualities used in all different industries. All their products are tested and trialed before hitting the market to ensure the best of quality is maintained in the INOX name. INOX products are available at all major industrial, electrical, automotive, hardware, bearing and mining, marine, fishing and tackle outlets, plus many more locations.

A wholly owned Australian company Candan Industries is now exporting to over 25 countries including the United States of America, Canada, France, South Africa, New Zealand, Indonesia and Malaysia.

“Excited to have a long-time friendship turn into a season-long partnership with INOX Supreme Lubricants,” said Davis. “I can’t thank Angel and James at INOX enough for their continued support and partnership with our small team and working through all the positives and negatives that go into any race season.

“We use their products day to day on our race team and in our machines at our business. A quality product and amazing people helped bring this all together.”

Entering Nashville, Davis, 22, has 27 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts to his credit with a career-best finish of seventh at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in Feb. 2018, with additional top-10s at Texas Motor Speedway (June 2018) and Kentucky Speedway (July 2019).

For more on Spencer Davis, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Davis Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@spencerdavis_29) and Twitter (@spencerdavis_29).

Stay connected with Spencer Davis Motorsports on Instagram (@teamsdm11) and Twitter (@teamSDM11).

The Rackley Roofing 200 (150 laps | 199.5 miles) is the 12th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Jun. 18, 2021, from 10:05 a.m. – 10:55 a.m. Qualifying is set for later in the day at 4:05 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag that night shortly after 7:00 p.m. CT (8:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).