K&L Ready Mix will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 23 at the Indianapolis Road Course

As the NASCAR Xfinity Series prepares to head to Indianapolis Road Course, Our Motorsports announces today that K&L Ready Mix will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 23 Chevrolet with driver Austin Dillion for the August 14th event.

“K & L Ready Mix is a ready-mix concrete producer that has been servicing Northwest Ohio since 1957. With 6 locations, we cover over 13 counties,” said Tyler Ruhe-Kahle, K&L Representative. “We are proud to continue our partnerships in racing, especially after the loss of our owner Ron Kahle Jr. to cancer last November. We greatly appreciate the opportunity to be on Austin Dillon’s car and can not thank everyone at Richard Childress Racing, Team Dillon Management & Our Motorsports for the chance to honor my father, Ron. We look forward to a great race, great finish, and hope for more opportunities like this in the years to come.”

K&L Ready Mix has an established relationship with NASCAR. They have served as the primary sponsor for a team back in 2019.

“We are very excited to welcome Austin and K&L Ready Mix on board with us at Indy,” said General Manager Joe Williams. “ Austin brings a lot of experience to our team and I look forward to the future with this partnership.”

The on track action kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 14. The 62-lap race will be broadcast on NBCSN.

ABOUT SPONSOR:

K&L Ready Mix is a mid-level ready-mix concrete supplier in Northwest Ohio. Founded in 1957, we began our journey hauling construction aggregates for several years, until we felt we had enough knowledge of local aggregates, we joined the concrete industry. Our six concrete plants were strategically placed so that we could overlap our coverage area, making it easier for more than anyone plant to service the same area or increase plant production on large-scale jobs. This allows us to batch concrete at multiple plants for the same job if necessary or focus our services to local customers out of multiple locations should it be required. Our resources are mostly locally purchased, with multiple locations able to utilize the same materials in an effort to keep our products consistent from one mix to the next.