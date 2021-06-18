Crosley Brands Partners with Myatt Snider and Richard Childress Racing

Crosley Furniture to serve as primary partner for four NASCAR Xfinity Series events

WELCOME, N.C. (June 18, 2021) – Richard Childress Racing announced today a new partnership with Crosley Brands. Crosley Brands and Crosley Furniture will adorn Myatt Snider’s No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro for four NASCAR Xfinity Series events, starting with this weekend’s return to Nashville Superspeedway. The iconic red and black colors of Crosley will also ride with Snider at Pocono Raceway, Atlanta Motor Speedway and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“I am thrilled to have Crosley Brands join Myatt Snider and Richard Childress Racing,” said Bo LeMastus, founder and chief executive officer of Crosley Brands. “Racing is a passion of mine and I have spent a lot of years owning and sponsoring teams throughout motorsports. Myatt has had great success so far this season behind the wheel of his No. 2 Chevrolet and I look forward to chasing checkered flags together over the next month. Hopefully, we can capture the guitar trophy this weekend in Nashville to play alongside a Crosley jukebox.”

Based in Kentucky, Crosley Brands has a stylish line of vinyl players and turntables, while also offering jukeboxes, telephones and more through its Crosley Radio brand. Crosley Furniture delivers quality products at competitive prices, offering over 1,800 outdoor and indoor furniture items in a variety of categories and designs.

“I’m very thankful for Bo and Crosley Brands joining our team for four upcoming races,” said Snider, driver of the No. 2 Crosley Furniture Chevrolet. “Crosley is synonymous with excellence and our RCR team looks to do that every weekend when we hit the track. Racing at Nashville is going to be exciting, and I can’t wait to represent the Crosley Brands colors for the first time this weekend.”

Snider and the No. 2 Crosley Furniture Chevrolet will take to Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, June 19, as the NASCAR Xfinity Series makes its return to the Music City. The green flag will wave at 3:30 p.m. ET, with live television coverage on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the radio broadcast.

For more information on today’s announcement and all that is happening at RCR, visit www.rcrracing.com. To learn more about Crosley Brands, visit www.crosleybrands.com.

About Crosley Brands:

For over 30 years, Crosley Brands has been a leader in the nostalgic electronics category. From their beginning in the premium incentive industry, Crosley Brands developed their own exclusive product lines and built solid relationships with some of the most well-known catalogers and retailers in the business. Today, Crosley Brands is known for two brands – Crosley Radio and Crosley Furniture. At the front lines of the Vinyl Revolution, Crosley Radio seeks to bring new life to a classic medium, with its revolutionary line of turntables to its new series of high-fidelity units. Building on a legacy of entrepreneurship, Crosley Furniture delivers quality products at competitive prices, without sacrificing style. From the patio to the kitchen, bath, entryway and beyond, Crosley Furniture offers over 1,800 indoor and outdoor furniture items in a variety of categories and designs.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2021 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet), along with two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick (No. 8 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Myatt Snider (No. 2 Chevrolet).