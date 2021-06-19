CHEVROLET NTT INDYCAR SERIES-ROAD AMERICA JOSEF NEWGARDEN PUTS CHEVY ON POLE AT ROAD AMERICA

CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

REV GROUP GRAND PRIX ROAD AMERICA

ELKHART LAKE, WISCONSIN

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING RECAP

JUNE 19, 2021

JOSEF NEWGARDEN, NO. 2 HITACHI TEAM PENSKE CHEVROLET WINS SECOND CONSECUTIVE NTT P1 AWARD, THIRD AT ROAD AMERICA, 13TH OF CAREER

TEAM PENSKE TEAMMATES WILL POWER AND SIMON PAGENAUD ALSO ADVANCE TO FIRESTONE FAST SIX; WILL START 4TH AND 6TH RESPECTIVELY

ELKART LAKE, WISCONSIN (JUNE 19,2021) Josef Newgarden captured his second consecutive NTT P1 of the season, but determined to turn this one into a W. After leading the majority of Race Two on the Streets of Belle Isle, two-time NTT INDAYCAR Series champion fought for the win, but couldn’t hang on and had to settle for the runner-up finishing position behind the wheel of his familiar No. 2 Hitachi Chevrolet.

“We knew this morning this was what we were going to do,” Newgarden said. “I didn’t know where everyone else was at, but this was my plan in the morning. Everybody was on board with it. Just happy to see it work out. I’m a little surprised more didn’t do that. You need to mix it up. It was going to be hard to make used tires work.”

Joining Newgarden in the Firestone Fast Six were Team Penske teammates Will Power and Simon Pagenaud. After a virtual chess match through out the session, Power, No. 12 Verizon 5G Chevrolet, secured the fourth starting position, and Pagenaud will roll off his No. 22 Menards Chevrolet in sixth.

The most recent winner on the NTT INDYCAR Series circuit, Pato O’Ward. No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, will have to start from 10th on the grid after wrestling with balance during Round 1 and Round 2.

Oliver Askew, subbing for Rinus VeeKay in the No. 21 Direct Supply Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet after VeeKay injured his collarbone in a bicycle training accident, turned in a very respectable 16th place qualifying effort for tomorrow’s race.

Kevin Magnussen, also a super-sub in the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet for Felix Rosenqvist as he works to be cleared to drive following a hard hit in Detroit Race No. 1, got a total of 18 laps, his first in an INDY car, before qualifying. His learn-as-you-go program netted him the 21st starting position and valuable experience on how to improve his career-first drive in the AMSP Chevrolet.

NBCSN will telecast the REV Group Grand Prix live at noon ET Sunday, June 20. The 55-lap/220.5-mile race will also be broadcast live on INDYCAR Radio Network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, Indycar.com, and on the INDYCAR Mobile app powered by NTT DATA.

Other Team Chevy Drivers qualified for Road America as follows:

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon 5G Team Penske Chevrolet – 4th

Simon Pagenaud, No. 22 Menards Team Penske Chevrolet – 6th

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, 10th

Sebastien Bourdais, No.14 ROKIT AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet – 11th

Conor Daly, No. 20 US Army Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet – 15th

Oliver Askew, No. 21 Direct Supply Ed Carpenter Racing – 16th

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet – 17th

Kevin Magnussen, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet – 21st

Max Chilton, No. 59 Gallagher Carlin Chevrolet – 22nd

Dalton Kellet, No. 4 K-Line AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet – 24th

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.