Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Nashville Superspeedway; Saturday, June 19, 2021

Track: Nashville Superspeedway – Oval (1.333 Miles)

Race: Tennessee Lottery 250; 188 Laps –45/45/98; 250.604 Miles

Date/Broadcast: June 19, 2021 2:30 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media; Jordan Anderson Racing: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter; Tyler Reddick: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Jordan Anderson – No. 31 U.S. LawShield / Bommarito Automotive Group

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview – Nashville Superspeedway

News and Notes:

Practice; After the completion of the 50-minute practice session on Friday afternoon, Tyler Reddick would record a fastest lap of 31.383 at 152.567 mph on Lap-3 of his 25-lap session putting him 18th fastest of the 42 cars entered for the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway.

– Starting Position; For the fourth time in 2021, qualifying will be held to set the 36-car starting grid for 188-lap Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway. NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying will consist of a single car for a one lap around the 1.333 mile oval. Qualifying will be shown LIVE on NBCSN at 12:35 PM EST Saturday, June 19, 2021.

– Nashville Superspeedway Stats; Saturday afternoon’s Tennessee Lottery 250 will mark the first NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) event at the Nashville Superspeedway since 2011. Reddick has not competed at Nashville Superspeedway previously. In two NXS starts in 2021 for JAR, Reddick holds an average finish of 6.5 with a best of 5th coming at Charlotte Motor Speedway in them Alsco Uniforms 300.

U.S. LawShield; Since 2009, the mission of U.S. LawShield remains unchanged. We believe in Preserving Freedom for Good™ by educating our 690,000 members in self-defense law, empowering them to handle critical, life-threatening situations with confidence, protecting them from potential injustices in the legal system after acts of self-defense; and challenging the status quo regarding the affordability of legal defense. Our higher purpose is to create a united community of responsible individuals who believe in liberty and the inalienable right of self-defense.

For more information on U.S. LawShield, visit the website at USLawShield.com

Bommarito Automotive Group; Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating its 50th year in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the family’s ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.

For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group or to see the vehicles they currently have in stock, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

– Chassis; JAR will bring Chassis No. 103 for Reddick to compete with in Saturday afternoon’s Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway. Chassis No. 103 last competed for JAR at Charlotte Motor Speedway three weeks ago with Reddick behind the wheel for the Alsco Uniforms 300. In that race Reddick drive Chassis No. 103 team best 5th place finish in just it’s second ever start.

About Jordan Anderson Racing

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson. Established in 2018, JAR has competed full-time in the last three NCWTS seasons claiming back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 2020 & 2021 season opening NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway. JAR fields a full-time entry in the NXS Series; the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS driven by Jordan Anderson. JAR also fields the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for select drivers in the NCWTS.