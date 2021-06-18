SS GreenLight Racing | Joe Graf Jr. Nashville Superspeedway Event Preview

SS GreenLight Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway | Tennessee Lottery 250

Fast Facts

No. 17 SS GreenLight Racing Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr. (@JoeGrafJr)

Primary Partner(s): G-Coin

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Mike Tyska

Driver Points Position: 29th | Owner Points Position: 21st

Chassis Intel: SSGLR Chassis No. 719; a brand new chassis for SS GreenLight Racing.

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing Engines (ECR)

Notes of Interest:

Open The Gates: For the first time since 2011, NASCAR returns to the Music City area and specifically Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. The 1.33-mile concrete oval hosted at least one NASCAR Xfinity Series race from 2001 to 2011.

Only four of the 43 drivers entered for Saturday afternoon’s Tennessee Lottery 250 have prior experience at the Lebanon, Tenn.-based track.

Nashville Superspeedway is located approximately 36 miles east of downtown Nashville.

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, SS GreenLight Racing and Joe Graf Jr. welcome G-Coin as the primary partner of the team’s No. 17 Chevrolet Camaro for Saturday afternoon’s Tennessee Lottery 250.

Nashville marks the third of a multi-race deal where G-Coin, a product that brings gold into the digital age, making it accessible and giving it true utility will be the primary partner.

About G-Coin: Unlike cryptocurrencies, G-Coin is a digital title to a real asset: 1 G-Coin token equals 1 gram of Responsible GoldTM.

G-Coin combines the best qualities of traditional gold – stability, security, value, confidence, and social status – with the benefits of digital innovation, allowing users to easily save, send, and spend gold.

Tech-savvy investors keen to avoid cryptocurrency volatility, or physical storage burden and costs, are now able to purchase G-Coin digital gold tokens. G-Coin tokens can be purchased in increments of 0.01gram, giving individual investors better access to the gold market and the ability to use gold for day-to-day purchases.

G-Coin Wallets give users the freedom to send and receive value instantly, securely, and at no cost from the convenience of your mobile phone.

G-Coin Tip of the Week: A G-Coin token is a digital title of ownership to one gram of a Responsible Gold kilobar stored in a licensed vault. Holders can redeem the tokens for physical gold on demand.

G-Coin tokens can be sent, spent, gifted or purchased as an investment through the G-Coin wallet.

Also, Gold may protect against the wealth decay of inflation and currency devaluation.

You Can Win $1,000 In Gold! To celebrate their new partnership with Joe Graf Jr., in the NASCAR Xfinity Series G-Coin will give away $1,000 in FREE gold to a lucky individual later this month.

To enter, download the G-Coin app on your smartphone to submit your entry.

Number Swap: For the 15th NASCAR Xfinity Series race of the season, Joe Graf Jr. will drive the No. 17 Chevrolet Camaro instead of his traditional No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro.

Graf will retain his same No. 07 team with the number swap for the Tennessee Lottery 250.

Saving You Some Money: As summer kicks off, Joe Graf Jr.’s other marketing partner Z Grills wants to help the NASCAR community save money – but also enjoy the perfect barbecue.

On the heels of their third race partnership of the season last month at Dover (Del.) International Speedway, Z Grills Racing (ZGrillsRacing.com) is offering a 10 percent discount off your TOTAL purchase, using the code NASCAR at checkout.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Nashville Superspeedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Tennessee Lottery 250 will mark Graf’s first NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the 1.33-mile Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

Joe Graf Jr. Xfinity Series Career Intermediate Nuggets: At tracks greater than 1.0-mile in size, Graf has competed in 25 NASCAR Xfinity Series races. He holds an average starting position of 24.3 and an average result of 23.8.

Put Me In Coach: In an effort to strengthen his physique, Joe Graf Jr. began working with new trainer and former NASCAR Cup Series Josh Wise during the offseason.

In addition to Wise, Graf has also been working with former NASCAR driver and open-wheel driver Scott Speed on being more discipline behind the wheel of his No. 07 G-Coin Chevrolet Camaro.

Sneaker Mania: Along with the adrenaline of the Motorsports competition, Joe Graf Jr. also has a vogue for hype sneakers. In his current collection, he owns and wears at least 80 limited edition sneakers – and his collection continues to grow every month.

The current estimated value of his collection tops $90,000.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Mike Tyska is Joe Graf Jr.’s crew chief.

He will crew chief his 14th NASCAR Xfinity Series race as crew chief on Saturday afternoon.

Tyska joined SS GreenLight Racing in January after honing his skills in all three of NASCAR’s national divisions and working for teams like Germain Racing, GMS Racing and Rick Ware Racing.

Tyska was a part of Todd Bodine’s 2006 championship season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Germain Racing.

Hello From The Other Side: Graf Jr. has a teammate at SS GreenLight Racing. Veteran JJ Yeley will drive the No. 07 WORKPRO Chevrolet Camaro on Saturday afternoon.

Yeley is set to make his 341st career NASCAR Xfinity Series start and ninth at the 1.333-mile speedway. His best Xfinity track finish occurred in the 2006 Pepsi 300, where he finished fourth after starting 10th driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafJr.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

For more on SS GreenLight Racing, please like them on Facebook (SS GreenLight Racing) and follow them on Twitter (@SSGLR0708) and visit their website at SSGreenLight.com.

Joe Graf Jr. Pre-Race Quotes:

On Nashville Superspeedway: “I’m heading to Nashville this week with a positive approach. It’s a new track for most everyone in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including myself – but I believe we can have a very productive weekend with our No. 17 G-Coin Chevrolet.

“Thankfully, we have practice on Friday afternoon to get our car dialed in for qualifying on Saturday morning. From there, we just need to see where we start and make sure we move forward and earn a positive finish that can carry the team to Pocono Raceway next weekend.”

On G-Coin Partnership: “This is a unique partnership, and I am excited to officially welcome G-Coin to NASCAR and our SS GreenLight Racing team.

“G-Coin is building an amazing ecosystem and we believe the NASCAR community will put G-Coin on the global map. Plus, we will strike gold in our No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro with some strong finishes on the track.”

On Recent Performances: “The last several races have been tough; however, it is during times like this that all your mental discipline and training really come to the forefront.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of mental toughness in overcoming obstacles you don’t control.

“When I look at the speed and balance of our cars this year they are much better than last year. That isn’t from luck. That is from the hard work and grind it out mental toughness of this team.

“It’s such a shame that we have had such a rough stretch, but this is no different from life. We all experience highs and lows in life. Like anyone at a low point, we are going to remain mentally tough and keep moving forward. We embrace the suck. We know it can’t last.

“Going forward we are going to focus on what we can control and continue to execute at our highest level. There are a ton of races left in the season and hopefully, we have shaken the bad luck. I would be worried if our cars lacked competitiveness, but they don’t. We have a lot of racing left and we are due for some good luck.”

Race Information:

The Tennessee Lottery 250 (188 laps | 250.04 miles) is the 15th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2021 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, Jun. 18, 2021, at 3:05 – 3:55 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., Jun. 19, 2021, at 11:35 a.m. The race will take the green flag shortly after 2:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. ET) with live coverage on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

About SS Green Light Racing:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing led by team owner and former driver Bobby Dotter has been a mainstay in the sport fielding entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

SS GreenLight Racing will continue with a two-car program in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021.