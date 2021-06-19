Ford Performance NASCAR: Herbst Posts Top 10 Finish at Nashville

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR XFINITY Series — Tennessee Lottery 250

Nashville Superspeedway | Saturday, June 19, 2021

Ford Finishing Results:

10th — Riley Herbst

16th — Ryan Sieg

32nd — Austin Cindric

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 Car Shop Ford Mustang — “I wish we would have been able to regain our track position there a little bit better. That’s probably the only thing we could have done to avoid getting wrecked there. I drove all the way down to the grass and got right-reared and went head-on into the wall. It’s unfortunate for our Car Shop Ford Mustang. We obviously had some speed early and were kind of trying to recover. We got out of the groove there for a while and thought we were making some gains. We learned a lot today, but it’s a shame. Every time we get up to a 100-point points lead, we end up getting wrecked. It’s frustrating, but that’s racing. There’s nothing you can do.”

RILEY HERBST, No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang — “It was a long day. We came from the back twice. I felt like we had a pretty decent long run race car, it’s just that we couldn’t get the long run at the end and cycled too tight at the last restart. It’s cool to get a 10th-place and some good points for the playoffs. We’ll head to Pocono.”

ANYTHING YOU CAN POINT TO FOR THE SPEEDING PENALTIES TODAY? “I don’t know. I guess you try to be perfect and when you try to be perfect you can step over the line a little bit.”

RYAN SIEG, No. 39 CMR Construction and Roofing/A-Game Ford Mustang — YOU WERE BATTLING FOR A TOP-10 FINISH AND THEN A LOT HAPPENED THE LAST 20 LAPS TO TAKE THAT AWAY. WHAT HAPPENED? “The 9 just got down on our door and we were just a little too free, but that’s how we had to race to be good at the end. We just drove it in a little hard and got washed up and you know he’s gonna ride my door. I tried to stay off of him, but, all in all, it was a good day. We just didn’t get the result that we deserved. We’ve made gains the past four or five weeks on the car. It drove really good all day, so we’ve been fine-tuning our setups and getting some positives.”