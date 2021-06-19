Search
RCR Post Race Report – Tennessee Lottery 250

By Official Release
Myatt Snider and the Crosley Furniture Chevrolet Team Showcase Never-Give-Up Attitude at Nashville Superspeedway

Finish: 31st
Start: 8th
Points: 14th

“My Richard Childress Racing team continues to bring strong Chevrolets to the track each and every week, but we have a monkey on our back right now. Our bad luck has to end at some point. Our Crosley Furniture Camaro had so much speed throughout practice, qualifying and the early stages of the race. We definitely had a top-10 car, without question. Unfortunately, our car lost power under the caution during the first stage break. I tried resetting everything inside the car, we changed the battery on pit road and it still didn’t fix the issue. We had to take our No. 2 machine to the garage and all the guys at ECR Engines and RCR worked hard to get us back out there. The cautions didn’t fall our way once we returned, but Andy Street took the opportunity to try some things to help us in future weeks. I wouldn’t want to battle with any other group of guys and sooner or later our finishes will show the results we deserve.” -Myatt Snider



