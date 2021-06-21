Car Accessories You Didn’t Think You Needed

Cars are necessary nowadays because it lessens the transportation expenses from your home to the office and even saves you time to do other stuff.

Even though cars are used for our needs, it wouldn’t hurt to try a few accessories to improve the vehicle’s ambiance. And we’re here to share with you our top picks!

Car diffuser

Nothing beats the collection of Kumi when it comes to delivering comfort.

This item was made to be portable so that you could diffuse oils while on the road. They are a mini humidifier in a cup design powered by the USB interface and colorful lights.

Its ultrasonic technology is an effective tool in producing the essential oils as a mist to add moisture to the surroundings and potentially reduce stress, remove static electricity, and relieve electron radiation.

You could use it by filling it up with water until the top-level line before adding 2 to 5 drops of your chosen water-soluble oil. Then tighten its top cover by rotating it clockwise and connecting its power cord.

Next, you would want to tap the function button once to hear a “beep” sound, which would activate the item to spray mist that’ll last up to 3 hours. Yet, if you’d like an intermittent mist that would have a steady 5 seconds interval but would last at least 7 hours, all you have to do is tap the function key twice.

Meanwhile, if you tap the button thrice, its LED lights would shut off but will continue producing mist until 5 hours have passed. So, if you’re not enjoying the experience anymore, hold down the button for 2 seconds until you hear two consecutive “beep” sounds, which signal the vehicle diffusers are shutting off automatically.

LED Lights

LED lights are popular these days because of their flashy attributes. And we can’t deny that we’re also thrilled about their existence.

This may seem unnecessary, but for us, this is an actual must-have because it decreases your chances of getting into accidents. Drivers who aren’t able to see that another vehicle is already in front of them are one of the many reasons for car accidents to occur.

But with the LED lights, you could rest assured that others would be able to know that you’re trailing in front of them or at least make out the path you’re taking just in case you’re driving in the middle of the night.

Parking camera or sensors

Since many people have started owning cars, the available space in the parking lot has been significantly reduced, and parking itself has become challenging and unsafe for many.

The crowded parking lots have proven themselves daunting enough that parking sensors or cameras have been sold at stores to save us a trip to the court because of damage on the property.

The item was meant to prevent both parties from sustaining injuries or repair bills that often cost you a hundred bucks.

Its function is to utilize high-frequency sound waves to identify objects, which in this case, pertains to other vehicles. The sensors produce some sound pulses undetectable to the human ears before calculating the distance between you and another car.

It works by connecting to an alarm system that emits warning sounds to the driver whenever the car has closed a distance that’s more than necessary.

Of course, more advanced technologies could translate the emitted sounds into a pictograph on a screen that’ll display a live image of the obstacles.

It’s worth noting that even though we compiled this list, it’s still crucial that you consider all factors before purchasing a car accessory, as not all items could provide you with what you’re looking for.