1xBet’s Guide to Safe Betting: The Do’s and Dont’s

Gambling should always be regarded as a source of fun rather than a source of income. Some bettors get carried away and become addicted. Here, gambling turns from an entertaining activity into a real problem. Linked to mental health issues such as anxiety and depression, a gambling addiction can become all-consuming, impacting every aspect of an individual’s life.

As a market-leading betting company, 1xBet strives to keep customers entertained while ensuring they behave responsibly at all times. Underage gambling is a crime. For this reason, 1xBet never targets its advertisements towards youngsters. Nor does 1xBet allow minors to open an account or place bets.

1xBet does run advertising campaigns. However, the company takes robust steps to ensure that the way it promotes its products is in no way misleading. For example, while 1xBet acknowledges that it is possible to win big with some of its games, the company actively explains that betting is a double-edged sword, and while there is the possibility of winning, there is also a great possibility of losing too.

To assess whether they may have a gambling problem, bettors should ask themselves the following questions:

Are they spending more money than they can comfortably afford on betting?

Are they borrowing, or even stealing money to gamble?

Are they spending less time with family and friends as a result of their betting?

Do they get offended when someone mentions their betting?

Do they find themselves spending a lot of time thinking about betting?

Are their betting activities interfering with other aspects of daily life?

Do they find themselves lying to cover up the amount of money they are spending?

Anyone who answers ‘yes’ to three or more of these questions should consider making changes regarding their gambling activities.

Responsible Gambling

Led by the Industry Group for Responsible Gambling, ‘Responsible Gambling Week’ is an annual event intended to create conversations about gambling between bettors, gambling establishments, and wider stakeholders, including policymakers and the general public. At its core, safe gambling means gambling without creating risk, either to the bettor or the people around them.

Responsible Gambling Week has put together some tips to help the public stay safe when gambling, advising bettors to:

Establish and maintain limits in terms of both time and money spent gambling

Only gamble what they can afford to lose

Avoid gambling when upset or angry

Bear in mind that gambling is not the solution to any problem

Remember that gambling should not interfere with personal relationships

As part of efforts to mitigate the risk of gambling additions, 1xBet offers a self-exclusion policy, enabling users to either close their account or restrict their gambling activities for a minimum six-month period. Once a customer chooses to exclude themselves, their account is closed until the expiry of the selected period. Users can also set a maximum deposit amount, precluding them from placing any more bets once they reach their betting limit. 1xBet warns against gambling when under the influence of either alcohol or drugs, as well as cautioning against viewing gambling as an income source, gambling with money you cannot afford to lose, and chasing losses.

Most people who bet do so safely. Nevertheless, for individuals who lose control of their gambling, this can cause significant harm. This harm is not only restricted to the gambler, but can also affect their families, friends, employers, and communities. Fortunately, responsible betting companies like 1xBet take steps to help customers keep their betting habits in check.

—

1XBet operates across 20 different markets and abides by all relevant regulations in every jurisdiction in which it offers its products and services.

1XBet is committed to supporting responsible gambling and its policy sets out its commitment to minimise the adverse effects of problem gambling and to promote a positive, responsible experience for its customers.

1XBet does not offer its products and services to customers in the UK.