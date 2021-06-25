Fr8Auctions Offers Fans Chance to Put Name on McDowell’s Car at Atlanta

Donation to Brave Like Wyatt Will Send 34 Kids to Camp Braveheart

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (June 25, 2021) – Your name can ride with Michael McDowell on the No. 34 Fr8Auctions Ford Mustang during the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 11. And, it’s all for a great cause and to enrich the lives of children.

Fr8Auctions, McDowell, and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) have partnered with Brave Like Wyatt to achieve the goal of sending 34 kids to Camp Braveheart. A donation of $500 sends one child to a unique, residential summer camp providing essential medical care, treatment and fun for kids with heart defects and heart transplants.

The first 34 fans who are gracious enough to make the donation will have their name on the No. 34 Fr8 Auctions Ford Mustang during the NASCAR Cup Series race. Fans can make the donation here: bravelikewyatt.com/camp-braveheart.

“Fr8Auctions has always found different ways to give back to the community through Brave Like Wyatt,” said 2021 Daytona 500 Champion, McDowell. “This is another special cause to help send 34 kids to a summer camp at no cost to them. I’m ready to make my $500 donation and I hope we can find 34 fans who want to make this summer special for the children at Camp Braveheart.”

Donations will be accepted through Friday, July 2.

To learn more about Camp Braveheart, visit www.choa.org/campbraveheart.

For more information about Fr8Auctions, visit Fr8Auctions.com and follow Fr8Auctions on social media: Twitter at @fr8auctions and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Fr8Auctions-165690083576986/

For more information about the Be Your Own Hero Foundation #BraveLikeWyatt, visit www.bravelikewyatt.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.