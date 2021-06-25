RCR Event Preview – Pocono Raceway

Richard Childress Racing at Pocono Raceway… In 169 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Pocono Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has earned two wins, 16 top-five, and 56 top-ten finishes at the ‘Tricky Triangle.’ The Welcome, N.C.-based organization also has 14 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts with a best finish of second with Tyler Reddick in 2019.

Catch the Action… The NASCAR Cup Series’ Pocono Organics 325 at Pocono Raceway will be televised live Saturday, June 26, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Pocono Green 225 at Nashville Superspeedway will be televised live Sunday, June 27, beginning at 12 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 at Pocono Raceway will be televised live Sunday, June 27, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Workrise Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Pocono Raceway… Austin Dillon has 12 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Pocono Raceway, one start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and is a former winner at the track in the NASCAR Truck Series (2014).

About Workrise… Workrise is the leading workforce management solution for the skilled trades. Workrise makes it easier for skilled laborers to find work and for companies to find in-demand, trained workers. Workrise operates across the solar, wind, construction, defense and oil & gas industries. Through people and technology, they provide the staffing, training, and professional services to empower the people who get hard work done. For more information visit workrise.com.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Talk about Pocono Raceway. It’s an interestingly-shaped track…

“Pocono is a fun, fast track and I feel like we’ve been able to build a good notebook there so I’m excited to get there this weekend for a double-header. Good finishes will be important for us and the points battle. At Pocono Raceway, speed is definitely carried through turn two and through three to the start-finish line. I think those are the most important corners. Of course, every corner is important, but turns two and three are a little bit more important because it’s the flat end of the track.”

Seeing the power that Hendrick Motorsports has picked up, has it been a mutual situation where you’ve both been benefiting from the advances that they’re making right now?

“Yeah, I think Chevrolet, as a whole, is working better together than they ever have in the past. Obviously, it’s good to see Hendrick Motorsports running well. As far as from an engine standpoint, I know it’s good to see the ECR power running well each and every weekend. Chevrolet and Rick Hendrick, himself, have been adamant in helping us with whatever we need. So, it’s been nice working with all the teams, especially Rick and all the guys at Hendrick. I think it’s only going to make us better in the future working together and especially with the Next Gen car. We’re just doing everything we can to keep Chevrolet out front.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Kalahari Resorts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Pocono Raceway… Tyler Reddick has two NASCAR Cup Series, two NASCAR Xfinity Series and three NASCAR Truck Series starts at Pocono Raceway. He has a total of two top-five and three top-10 finishes in all of his NASCAR national touring series starts at the “Tricky Triangle,” with his best finish of second coming in the 2019 Xfinity Series race.

About Kalahari Resorts & Conventions… Plan a getaway they’ll never forget at America’s Largest Indoor Waterparks. The Poconos Mountains location has a 220,000 sq. ft. indoor waterpark with thrilling rides and slides, a wave pool and lazy river, new virtual reality experiences, specially designed kids areas and adult-only swim up bars. Beyond the waterpark, the resort offers nearly 1,000 guest rooms and suites and a world-class spa, as well as dry-play activities like Gorilla Grove Treetop Adventures. Experience an aerial treetop ropes course, quad zip lines and a 36-hole mini golf course. Inside the resort, the Big Game Room features the latest and greatest in arcade games, escape rooms, laser tag, mini-bowling and more. After the fun, take a break for a meal at one of the delicious on-site restaurant experiences. Visit kalahariresorts.com to plan your adventure.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:

This is the second consecutive year we’ll have a doubleheader weekend at Pocono Raceway. What are the keys to success for a doubleheader weekend?

“It’s important to take each race one at a time on a doubleheader weekend and not look too far ahead. We did not have a great doubleheader weekend last year at Pocono Raceway, so I’m looking for some redemption this time around. It’s going to be important to keep the front of the car rotating through all three corners for both races since Pocono is so flat. That can be a challenge since you get tighter the longer you run. Dirty air makes it really tough to get around here too, so being able to manage that well will be vital to having a good two races this weekend.”

This week you’ll be carrying the Kalahari Resorts and Convention Center colors on your No. 8 Chevrolet. Are you looking forward to some more time at their resort?

“I’m very excited for this weekend’s stay at Kalahari’s Resorts and Convention Center at Pocono, and I know my team is too. We got to stay at their new Round Rock facility in Texas during the COTA race weekend, and it’s just incredible what they do with these resorts. My teammate, Austin Dillon, and myself had a lot of fun at Tom Foolery’s in Texas and had a friendly competition going with the arcade games in there. My girlfriend, Alexa, and son Beau had a great time in the water park that weekend too. So, I’m excited to be headed back to their Pocono location this weekend with a little more time on my hands to join them in the water park and enjoy all the resort has to offer. It’s such a great family atmosphere. Todd Nelson, the owner of Kalahari, does a fantastic job, and I’m excited to catch up with him again and have him out to the track as well.”

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 Crosley Furniture Chevrolet Camaro at Pocono Raceway… Myatt Snider has one career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Pocono Raceway. One season ago in June 2020, the Charlotte, N.C. native, piloting his No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro, started on the front row, led eight laps and finished in the fourth position. Snider also has one NASCAR Truck Series race (12th-place in 2018) and two ARCA Racing Series events under his belt (two top-10 finishes in 2016).

About Crosley Brands… For over 30 years, Crosley Brands has been a leader in the nostalgic electronics category. From their beginning in the premium incentive industry, Crosley Brands developed their own exclusive product lines and built solid relationships with some of the most well-known catalogers and retailers in the business. Today, Crosley Brands is known for two brands – Crosley Radio and Crosley Furniture. At the front lines of the Vinyl Revolution, Crosley Radio seeks to bring new life to a classic medium, with its revolutionary line of turntables to its new series of high-fidelity units. Building on a legacy of entrepreneurship, Crosley Furniture delivers quality products at competitive prices, without sacrificing style. From the patio to the kitchen, bath, entryway and beyond, Crosley Furniture offers over 1,800 indoor and outdoor furniture items in a variety of categories and designs. For more information, please visit www.crosleybrands.com.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTE:

You’ve had solid results at Pocono Raceway in the past. What is your outlook for this weekend?

“Pocono Raceway is one of my strongest tracks personally. I’ve had good speed and success there in the past. In my ARCA debut at Pocono back in 2016, which was also my first race at the Tricky Triangle, I led a lot of laps and finished inside the top-10. Last season when our Richard Childress Racing team went to Pocono, we led laps in the No. 21 car and finished fourth. This weekend, we are going back with almost the same setup in our No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro, so I feel good overall about our chances on Sunday. It always helps to have another great looking Crosley Furniture Camaro to drive, and we will look to rock and roll once again in the Pocono mountains. We are even staying at the Kalahari Resorts, which makes the time away from home enjoyable and kicks off the summer fun.”