Steven Aghakhani and Jacob Eidson Score First Win of Season Saturday in No. 6 SADA Systems/USRT Lamborghini at Watkins Glen International

Hard-Fought IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Pro-Class Victory Sets Stage for Premiere of Steven Racing Feature Film “The Pursuit of Speed” Saturday, July 10 in Century City

WATKINS GLEN, New York (June 26, 2021) – Steven Aghakhani and Jacob Eidson charged to their first race win of the 2021 IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America season Saturday at Watkins Glen International in the No. 6 SADA Systems US RaceTronics (USRT) Lamborghini Huracán Evo.

The hard-earned overall and Pro-class victory came after another pair of competitive drives by starter Eidson and race-closer Aghakhani that bookended a typically spot-on pit stop by the USRT team. The great pit work ultimately put Aghakhani back in the race in first place, and he skillfully defended the lead to the end of the 50-minute sprint for a 0.462 of a second margin of victory.

“The overall win here was amazing,” Aghakhani said. “Jacob had an amazing first stint and kept the car where we wanted it. I hopped in, did exactly what I had to do, and just went out there and held everybody off. We are putting in extra time and extra practice and the results show. We had a very unlucky first race Friday, and we weren’t in the brightest mood today, but we had to pick ourselves up. We have a whole war to win, and this is what our actual pace should be.”

Eidson took the green flag at the start of the race from third on the grid and never ran out of the overall top-three in his race-opening stint.

“The start got a little bit hairy but we all got through there clean,” Eidson said. “I just put my head down and handed the keys to Steven. Thankfully, through some poor decisions by other drivers, we were able to get the lead and finish off with the win. That’s exactly how we wanted to complete the weekend.”

Aghakhani took over from Eidson shortly after the race’s halfway point and dealt with bold challenges from the competition while even in pit lane.

“I got in the car and Richard Antinucci, our main competitor this year, decided to slow down and manipulate the pit speed in the fast lane,” Aghakhani said. “I knew that’s not allowed, so I just kept pushing him forward and forward to stay on our timing. We were the only ones playing by the books, he got a penalty and we got the lead.”

Saturday’s victory made up for a disappointing DNF (Did Not Finish) after a left rear tire blow out in Friday’s first 50 minute Lamborghini race at Watkins Glen.

The breakout win also sets the stage for the private red-carpet premiere of the documentary movie “The Pursuit of Speed” in two weeks in Aghakhani’s hometown of Los Angeles. The full-length feature film is an inside look at Aghakhani’s 2020 IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo season that also delves into the intricacies of the dual team director/driver and father-and-son relationships between Steven and his father, Armik Aghakhani.

The film by Jeffrey John Hart is set for its premiere on Saturday, July 10 at the AMC Century City 15 on Santa Monica Blvd. in Los Angeles.

Next up on track for Aghakhani and Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America is Rounds 7 and 8 of the 2021 championship in another weekend doubleheader schedule of 50-minute races at Road America, in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, August 6 – 8.

Aghakhani’s Lamborghini racing programs run with the support of several key sponsor partners in 2021. SADA Systems, Inc. is a privately held global leader in providing business and technology consulting services that transform organizations through cloud-based solutions at www.sada.com. Insignia Mortgage focuses on providing flexible portfolio lending options for clients with non-traditional lending needs. Learn more at www.insigniamortgage.com. Magic Laundry Services (MLS) is one of the largest independently owned hospitality linens and dry-cleaning operations in the country, catering primarily to the hospitality industry. Learn more at www.magiclaundryservices.com. TKX Associates specializes in consulting and staff augmentation at www.tkxassociates.com, Shegerian & Associates is a Los Angeles based firm at www.shegerianlaw.com. The Tax & Business Consulting Group is a Los Angeles-based public accounting firm at www.alllp.com. Equeduct provides capital funding solutions for small businesses at www.equeduct.com. O’Gara Coach, at www.ogaracoach, is a luxury and high-performance auto dealer in Beverly Hills, Westlake Village and San Diego. Additional valued partners include Forgiato Wheels at www.forgiato.com, Speed Society at https://speedsociety.com and the Pro Automotive Repair Center in Glendale, California.