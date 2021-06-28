Talon Expeditionary Services Joins Jr III Racing at Watkins Glen

New driver line ups as Grist, Sharinn, and D’Arcy step in for Friday’s race

Watkins Glen, N.Y. (29 June 2021) – Jr III (“Junior Three”) Racing returns to IMSA Prototype Challenge (IPC) at Watkins Glen International with new drivers and a new sponsor for the WeatherTech 240 race weekend which will stage a one hour, 45-minute race on Friday July 2nd (TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, 11:45 AM ET).

Talon Expeditionary Services will join Jr III Racing as primary sponsor of the No. 3 Jr III Racing Ligier while the No. 33 Jr III Racing Ligier will maintain its Airbnb livery for the Watkins Glen event weekend.

Talon Expeditionary Service specializes in risk assessment, mitigation, and prevention for government, military and commercial organizations in the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

The No. 3 Talon Expeditionary Services Ligier entry will be piloted by Marc Sharinn and Ken D’Arcy who are familiar faces among the Jr III Racing family. Both Sharinn and D’Arcy compete for Jr III Racing’s vintage program which competes in the SVRA and HSR series. The pair will look to grow their racing programs this weekend as they make their IPC debut.

“Words can’t describe how excited I am to be able to drive the LMP3 at Watkins Glen,” said D’Arcy. “This is an opportunity that came at the right time to not only expand my skills as a driver, but return to a high level of competition such as IMSA. My goal is to absorb all the knowledge I can and be present in the moment and if we happen to get a good result, it’ll make it that much better.”

Sharinn, who is a regular in SVRA competition with his TA machine, is eager to make his debut with the LMP3 at The Glen.

“Making the move into IMSA is a big and exciting step for myself as a race enthusiast and driver,” said Sharinn. “I have known and worked with the Jr III Racing team for many years, so I know and trust they will give Ken (D’Arcy) and I a great car. We have been able to test at Watkins Glen a handful of times prior to our race weekend, so I feel as prepared and knowledgeable as I can be about how to handle the Ligier around the track. This weekend will be exciting and I can’t wait to be able to run in race traffic.”

Full-season regular Ari Balogh will return to the No. 33 Airbnb Ligier JS P320 and will be joined by Garett Grist for the weekend at The Glen. Grist joins the Jr III Racing team for the first time in race competition in his return to Stateside competition. A regular podium threat in his European Le Mans series program with Virage Racing Group, Grist most recently raced in IMSA in the Rolex 24 At Daytona with a top-five run.

“Having the opportunity to return to IMSA with Jr III Racing is great,” said Grist. “Billy (Glavin) and his team are incredibly professional and a pleasure to work with. Ari (Balogh) is a skilled driver and knowledgeable about the workings of the car. Watkins Glen is a special place that I am looking forward to returning to since my last visit there in Indy Lights in 2016. Together as a team we will work towards standing on the podium when the checkered flag comes out.”

On-track action for Round Four of the 2021 IMSA Prototype Challenge at Watkins Glen begins Thursday, July 1st with practice and qualifying before race day on Friday, July 2nd. Flag-to-flag coverage will be available via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold beginning at 11:40PM ET.