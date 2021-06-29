In the ’70s, no one could have imagined that Formula One would reach the heights it has today. The Formula One Grand Prix attracts more than 600 million viewers each year, making it a multi-million dollar industry and not just for those who watch it. Formula One betting has evolved into a thriving market. This means you can make some nice money.

After following our helpful tips, you will see decent results for your account in no time.

F1 Success: Top Three Tips

Think of it as a business

If you are a fan of Formula 1, it is easy to lose sight of the fact that you are there to make a profit, not to influence the outcome. The key is to bet with your head rather than your heart, but that can be easier said than done.

To keep things objective and fact-based, many professional gamblers refrain from betting on their teams.This is an excellent idea, especially once you get started. To succeed, you’ll have to trust your facts, regardless of what they are telling you. The whole weekend is a part of that as well.

Many different external factors can affect the Formula 1 world, it’s not just about the weather. Take note of the little details that other people might not notice or pay attention to. You must sniff out the factors that can influence an outcome, such as personal issues, penalties, and the stress of camp.

Understand Your Season

Statistically, the first half of the season has more changes than the second.Teams use this time to iron out creases and make necessary changes to comply with new rules and regulations.Take advantage of this time to improve your odds.

Especially at the beginning of the season, focus on the longer shots, as teams need time to adjust. 7 different drivers won the first 7 races in 2012.You need to take advantage of those high odds.The top two ranked drivers won 9 out of the 10 final races that year.

In the event you’ve found research that gives you an edge, lock it in as early as possible to lock in the best rate. Season winning odds are better at the start of the season as well.

Bet wisely

The mere knowledge of who will win the race, which no one really can predict, is not even sufficient to turn a profit in F1.

When it comes to betting, there is endless flexibility, and all the information you uncover over the week should influence your decision. This is related to not betting with your heart, and letting situational decisions dictate what bet to place that particular week.

Below, we’ll give you the most common bets to get you started:

To-win bets . Choose your driver.



. Choose your driver. Driver match-ups . Simply pitting two drivers against each other. Your pick need only come in before the other, regardless of where they finish.



. Simply pitting two drivers against each other. Your pick need only come in before the other, regardless of where they finish. Podium finishes. Choosing a dark horse to win the Grand Prix may not be wise, but good odds can be found if they make the podium.



Choosing a dark horse to win the Grand Prix may not be wise, but good odds can be found if they make the podium. Propositional bets . Those are the bets where most weekend warriors bet on for fun without skill, and most of them are based more on luck than skill. If you use it to your advantage, you’ll be a winner.



. Those are the bets where most weekend warriors bet on for fun without skill, and most of them are based more on luck than skill. If you use it to your advantage, you’ll be a winner. Pole position. Despite who wins the race, it’s possible to make some decent money if you predict who will start on pole.



If you mix up your bets based on the research that you’ve done each week, you’ll learn to tailor each week to what you’ve learned.

Keep an open mind and follow the facts.