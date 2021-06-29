Ford Performance Racing School/HighPoint.com Mustang: Chase Briscoe Road America Advance



CHASE BRISCOE

Road America Advance

No. 14 Ford Performance Racing School/HighPoint.com Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing

Event Overview

● Event: Jockey Made in America 250 (Round 20 of 36)

● Time/Date: 2:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday, July 4

● Location: Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

● Layout: 4.048-mile, 14-turn road course

● Race 1 Laps/Miles: (62 laps/250 miles)

● Race 1 Stage Lengths: Stage 1: 14 laps / Stage 2: 15 laps / Final Stage: 33 laps

● TV/Radio: NBC / MRN / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Notes of Interest

● Chase Briscoe and the Ford Performance Racing School/HighPoint.com team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) head to Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, for the 20th event of the season and the fourth of seven road course events that appear on the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule. This is the first time the Cup Series will race at Road America in 65 years when NASCAR Hall of Famer Tim Flock won the inaugural event.

● Briscoe’s best finish of the season came at the Cup Series’ second scheduled road-course event at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, where he finished sixth.

● In two starts at Road America in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Briscoe posted finishes of seventh in 2019 and third last year in the No. 98 SHR Ford. He also raced in the last year’s IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race at Road America, co-driving with James Pesek in a Ford Mustang GT4 prepared by PF Racing.

● The Ford Performance Racing School/HighPoint.com driver finished in the top-10 in all but three of the 10 road-course races in which he completed in the Xfinity Series. And in his lone NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start on a road course – in 2017 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario – Briscoe finished seventh in a Ford F-150.

● Briscoe sits 25th in the driver standings after 20 races and leads the Rookie of the Year standings by 109 points over Anthony Alfredo.

Chase Briscoe, Driver of the No. 14 Ford Performance Racing School/HighPoint.com Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

We’re heading to another new road course for the Cup Series, but you’ve got plenty of track time at Road America. Do you feel like you’ll be able to take better advantage of the 50-minute practice session since you already know the track?

“Definitely. We’ve been working on some things over the last month so that we can get the most out of practice. Johnny (Klausmeier, crew chief) asked for some information on which corners we need to focus on so that I’m the most comfortable I can be in my first time there in the Cup car. It’s going to be nice to, right away, know what I need in the racecar and the feel I’m looking for, and just know the track. I don’t have to go there and learn it, I’ve already been there plenty of times. I feel Road America is one of the tracks where, as a racecar driver, you can kind of outrun your equipment sometimes. It really is an equalizer. I’ve really grown to love road courses and that comfortability helps when going to these tracks.”

You’ve said that Road America is one of your favorite places to visit. What makes it so special?

“I have always loved visiting Road America. It’s always one of the best crowds for the Xfinity Series and I’m sure we’ll see the same for Cup. It’s just a beautiful part of the country. I think I’ve discovered some hidden areas, but the place is so big, it seems like I find something new every time. I’ve been able to do all the trails and disc golf. I’ve done a lot of things at Road America and got to see parts of the racetrack where, if you just show up as a driver on race weekend and don’t explore, you would never even know were there.”

With your experience at Road America, what should we be keeping an eye on this weekend?

“I think tires are going to be important, and fuel is definitely going to be a concern in that final stage. It’s something that the crew chiefs will try to figure out – how early can you pit with your tires being able to be there at the end.”