SCAG POWER EQUIPMENT TO MOW DOWN THE COMPETITION WITH RICHARD PETTY MOTORSPORTS

Richard Petty Motorsports Announces Partnership with Scag Power Equipment for Road America

WELCOME, N.C. (June 29, 2021) – Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) announced today a partnership with Scag Power Equipment, manufacturer of commercial riding, stand-on and walk-behind lawn mowers, for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip at Road America on Sunday, July 4. Scag Power Equipment will be the primary partner of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE piloted by Erik Jones, at America’s National Park of Speed, located in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Whether it be a sprawling sweep of green turf mowed with a crisp, striped pattern, or a more modest swatch of grass and clover, the perfect lawn is a potent symbol of the American dream. Based in Mayville, Wis., Scag Power Equipment, a division of Metalcraft of Mayville, produces the highest quality, best built, best cutting commercial lawn mowers and debris/turf management equipment, and is proudly made in the United States of America.

This year NASCAR’s Independence Day weekend has shifted locations toward the Midwest at the picturesque 4.048-mile, 14-turn circuit, ending a 64-year hiatus of the NASCAR Cup Series at the historic track.

“We are beyond excited to partner with Richard Petty Motorsports to place the Scag brand on the legendary No. 43,” Chris Frame, president of Scag Power Equipment, said. “Off the track, we have an existing relationship with Richard Petty and Victory Junction. We are thrilled to now team up on the track. Making this a perfect scenario for us, Road America is our ‘home track,’ as we are headquartered only an hour’s drive away, and Scag is the ‘Official Lawn Mower of Road America.’ We are an American company, and the race on Independence Day adds a greater level of excitement for everyone involved.”

In March, Scag Power Equipment was named as the official mower of Victory Junction, a camp committed to enriching the lives of children with chronic medical conditions and serious illnesses.

“I am looking forward to working with Scag Power Equipment,” Jones said. “As someone who has a lot of land to maintain, I can appreciate the quality of their equipment. I hope to put it to the test soon at my home, as well as on-track in the No. 43 Scag Power Equipment Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.”

The Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip at Road America will be broadcast live on NBC on Sunday, July 4 at 2:30 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Scag Power Equipment

Scag Power Equipment, a division of Metalcraft of Mayville Inc., is one of the largest independent manufacturers of commercial lawn mowing equipment in the United States. Metalcraft of Mayville Inc., an ISO 9001:2015 Registered company, manufactures products in its three facilities, totaling over one million square feet, located in Mayville, West Bend, and Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. Learn more at www.Scag.com.

About Metalcraft of Mayville Inc.

Headquartered in Mayville, Wisconsin, Metalcraft of Mayville Inc. (MOM) has become a leading metal fabricator and manufacture for customers across the United States. MOM, an ISO 9001:2015 registered company, is comprised of four divisions – contract manufacturing for large OEM’s, Scag Power Equipment, Metalcraft Automation Group, and Versatran Trucks. MOM currently has six facilities operating in southern Wisconsin and employs over 1000 office and production staff. MOM’s footprint includes – three heavy metal manufacturing plants, located in Mayville, West Bend, and Beaver Dam, Wisconsin; two plants focusing on automation, located in New Berlin and West Bend, Wisconsin; and its truck division, located in Watertown, Wisconsin. Visit www.mtlcraft.com for more information.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. Petty Enterprises recorded 268 victories, and Richard Petty Motorsports has recorded five victories, for a total of 273, respectively. Richard Petty Motorsports has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the NASCAR Cup Series with driver Erik Jones. The team is headquartered in Welcome, N.C. For additional information, news and the latest updates, please visit www.richardpettymotorsports.com or connect with RPM on Facebook (Richard Petty Motorsports), Twitter (@RPMotorsports) or Instagram (@richardpettymotorsports).