Dawson Racing’s D3+Transformers Primed for WeatherTech 240 at Watkins Glen

Watkins Glen, N.Y., June 30 – The Dawson Racing Team debuted their No. 84 D3+Transformers LMP3 race car at last weekend’s Sahlen’s Six Hours of Watkins Glen race to a sixth-place class finish. Drivers included Theodor Olsen (qualifier), Dominic Cicero and Ben Devlin at the 3.4-mile, 11-turn Watkins Glen International circuit in Watkins Glen, N.Y.

This Friday evening Olsen and Cicero will be the drivers of the D3+Transformers entry for the WeatherTech 240, a two-hour and forty minute race for the back-to-back International Motor Sport Association (IMSA) WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series.

“The drivers and crew did a great job at our inaugural race this past Sunday,” said Ian Dawson, CEO of Dawson Racing. “For our first time being back after a few years away, it was good to accomplish our goal of finishing the six-hour race. Our drivers really bonded and showed excellent collaboration. Now we’ve got our sights set on the sprint race Friday evening. We didn’t really have any damage from the previous race, so we’ve been able to focus on prep and tweaking a few things on the car this week leading up to the race. Our partners of Hasbro and Chevron were delighted with the team launch and elated to see us on track.”

Theodor Olsen, a 21-year-old driver from Norway, showed the promise the Dawsons saw in him years ago when they brought him into the family racing team fold and began testing him in various Radical and LMP3 cars.

“It was so great to finally compete in my first IMSA race for the six hours,” said Olsen, of Moelv, Norway. “Racing among so many talented drivers in the many classes was certainly difficult but I enjoyed the challenge. It will be a different kind of race this time with just Dominic and me so the strategy will be changed for the sprint format. I’m looking forward to it and see if we can get a podium finish.”

Cicero, of La Quinta, Calif., A long-time IMSA competitor, racing coach and Type 1 Diabetes athlete joins the team off a successful 2020 season in IMSA Prototype Challenge competitor recently and has jumped right in. With his background in driver development, he has begun mentoring young Olsen about the ins and outs of IMSA racing, along with Ben Devlin, the team’s endurance driver.

“It’s so good to be back at Watkins Glen, one of my favorite tracks,” said Cicero of La Quinta, Calif. “Although I just came on board at Dawson Racing, I already feel so comfortable with everyone. It’s a family team with good family principles and I’ve never seen people work so hard with such unity to pull together to get a small non-factory team off and running with confidence. I’m really thankful for this opportunity – to work with the Dawson, with Theodor and Ben and the crew on the Dawson Racing team. It was a very respectable debut and I think our main partners Hasbro, Chevron and Gnarly premium jerky for these two races are happy and excited about the future. So now we want to go out there and improve upon that.”

Dawson Racing partners for the No. 84 entry include Hasbro, Chevron Technology Ventures and Gnarly Jerky.

For more information, please visit www.dawsonracing.com.

About Dawson Racing:

Dawson Racing is a highly competent manager, owner and operator of an international sports car racing team. Its principals, Ian and Simon Dawson, have over 60 years of experience with factory and private global racing teams including engineering, technology, infrastructure and marketing resources.