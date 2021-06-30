FRM Heads to Road America with Confidence in McDowell and Alfredo

Front Row Motorsports to Make Road America Debut

This July 4 weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series will make its debut at the Road America road course. Sunday’s 62-lap race in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin is an opportunity for Front Row Motorsports (FRM) to continue its successful 2021 season.

With only 11 points separating four drivers from 14th in the point standings, every position will matter this Sunday for Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops team.

Anthony Alfredo returns the Speedy Cash colors to the No. 38 Ford Mustang this weekend. Alfredo is more than ready to get to Road America after bad luck in Pocono. Alfredo has had some of his best finishes this season on the road courses.

Sunday’s race begins at 2:30 p.m. ET with the live broadcast on NBC.

Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops team know they have a great chance to start their month of July off with a great finish at Road America. McDowell has a win, a pole and a runner-up finish at the track in the Xfinity Series. It’s proven to be one of his most successful tracks in his career and he was excited to see it added to the Cup Series schedule.

“This is a race that we’ve marked,” said McDowell. “And now, with us being in a tight points battle, it’s even more important that we have a good run. There is no better track for me to gain points and have a great finish. I really love racing at Road America, it’s been really good to me, and I know what I need in the car. We’ll have practice and qualifying and that will help us get the Love’s Travel Stops Mustang dialed in.”

McDowell has finished in the top-10 in two of the three road course events this season.

Another driver ready to race at Road America is Anthony Alfredo. He’s ready to climb back into his No. 38 SpeedyCash.com Ford Mustang after bad luck at the Pocono Raceway. Alfredo has shined on the road courses this season. His latest road course race at the Sonoma Raceway, Alfredo was running in the top-10 late in the race before being spun out.

“The road courses have been pretty good to us,” commented Alfredo. “It’s funny because I’ve never been or even seen some of these tracks before, but we’ve had really good races and finishes. From the Daytona Road Course, COTA and Sonoma, we’ve had good finishes or good runs. This weekend is no different. I’m going to a new track, but our Speedy Cash team feels confident that we can have a good day on Sunday.”

Alfredo has a best road course finish of 18th at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) earlier this year.

