This Week in Motorsports: June 28-July 4, 2021

NCS/NXS: Road America – July 3-4

ARCA West: Irwindale Speedway – July 3

PLANO, Texas (June 30, 2021) – The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Road America for the first time since 1956. They will be joined by the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Wisconsin road course, while the ARCA Menards Series West returns on track at Irwindale Speedway.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NXS

Busch looking for another milestone… Kyle Busch has won 199 races in a Toyota since 2008 and will have two chances to score his 200th Toyota victory this weekend as he’s competing in both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series events at Road America. With his Cup Series victory at Pocono, Busch has 55 Cup Series wins, 89 Xfinity Series victories and 55 Truck Series triumphs in a Toyota.

Bell lone Toyota victor… Christopher Bell scored his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at the Daytona Road Course earlier this season, but actually earned his first road course win in the Xfinity Series at Road America in 2019. Bell took the lead late and led the final nine laps to score Toyota’s lone victory at the Wisconsin-based track.

Dillon returns… As the series returns to road course racing, Toyota also welcomes back Ty Dillon to the No. 96 Toyota Camry for Gaunt Brothers Racing (GBR) this weekend. Dillon has driven two road course races for GBR this season with an average finish inside of the top-20.

Hemric closes in on first victory… Daniel Hemric continues to close in on his first victory as the North Carolina-native had another strong race at Pocono Raceway. Although this is his first Road America start with Joe Gibbs Racing, Hemric has a top-five finish at the track in 2018.

Five for JGR… The Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity camp will feature a fifth car this weekend as Ty Gibbs makes his track debut in the No. 81 Toyota Supra. He will join teammates Busch, Hemric, Harrison Burton and Brandon Jones. This is Busch’s fourth of five scheduled Xfinity Series starts this season, with his final event of the season scheduled to be next weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA West

Love looks to return to winning ways… It is the third race of the season for the ARCA Menards Series West and 16-year-old Jesse Love is looking for a return to victory lane. The 2020 ARCA West champion scored his second of three wins in his championship season at Irwindale Speedway last year. The California-native won the pole and led 119 of 125 laps to score the win.

Stay Connected

https://www.toyota.com/racing @ToyotaRacing.com @ToyotaRacing

facebook.com/ToyotaRacing Camera With Flash on Apple iOS 11.3 ToyotaRacingMedia.com

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.