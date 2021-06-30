Zinsser SmartCoat 200 ARCA Menards Series Tickets Available at Grand Rapids-area Menards Stores

Toledo, OH. (June 30, 2021) – The ARCA Menards Series summer short track swing will be in full effect when it hits Berlin Raceway for the Zinsser SmartCoat 200 on Saturday night, July 17 and fans wishing to attend can “Save Big Money” by purchasing advance discounted tickets at any one of the 11 Grand Rapids-area Menards locations.

Advance discounted tickets are currently on sale for just $20, a $10 savings off the race day price. Kids 11 and under are just $10 when accompanied by an adult ticket holder. Click here for a full listing of Menards stores offering the discounted tickets.

The Zinsser SmartCoat 200 will be the 31st race for the ARCA Menards Series at the 0.438-mile oval located just west of Grand Rapids in Marne. The most recent race, in 2018, was punctuated by a slam-bang dash to the finish in which current NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Joe Graf, Jr. muscled his way past NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship contender Zane Smith in the last corner of the last lap to steal the win by 0.041 of a second at the finish line.

Previous ARCA Menards Series winners at Berlin also include former series champions Bob Keselowski, Tim Steele, Frank Kimmel, and Justin Lofton, as well as current NASCAR Cup Series driver and hometown favorite Erik Jones. Jones won in 2013 at just 15 years of age, putting him on a trajectory to win the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship in 2015 along with a pair of Cup Series races. He now drives for Richard Petty Motorsports.

The Zinsser SmartCoat 200 will feature a full day of on-track activity starting with 45 minutes of practice for the ARCA Menards Series at 4:15 pm local time, followed by General Tire Pole Qualifying at 6 pm local, and the night’s 200-lap feature event at 8 pm ET. The Zinsser SmartCoat 200 will also be the fourth round of the 2021 Sioux Chief Showdown, a series-within-the-series that allows drivers younger than 18 years of age to compete for a championship. Ty Gibbs has won both of the Sioux Chief Showdown races so far in 2021 and has a six-point lead over Thad Moffitt in the standings entering the next round of the Showdown at Elko Speedway on July 10.

For those who cannot watch the action at the track, the Zinsser SmartCoat 200 will be televised live on MAVTV starting at 8 pm ET. For updated event information, please visit ARCARacing.com and TrackEnterprises.com.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly racing all across the country, the organization is scheduled to administer more than 100 events in multiple racing series in 2020, including the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, the ARCA/CRA Super Series, and the ARCA Midwest Tour, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

About Menards

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!

Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.