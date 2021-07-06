Bridget Battles at Irwindale Speedway in front of a HUGE Crowd

TOOELE, UT, July 5, 2021 – True to form Bridget spent her time in the BMI Racing race shop helping prepare her HMH Construction Chevrolet ARCA car for round 3 of the ARCA Menards West Series being held at Irwindale Speedway in Southern California.

In the heat of the day, the cars rolled out on track for the combined practice/qualifying session. While this was Bridget’s second time racing at Irwindale Speedway, it was the first time racing at that track in her new chassis. The team worked on the car, and Bridget continued to work on her braking points and drive off the corner. The session wrapped up with Bridget being 14th fastest.

This was the first race of the season with no restrictions on spectators, and Irwindale Speedway put on show for the fans with their Night of Destruction. Activities included a driver autograph session, the ARCA Menards West Race, jet car burndown, trailer destruction races and the largest fireworks of the year, just to name a few items!

The green flag waived and Bridget speed across the start/finish line in the HMH Construction Chevrolet. Working hard to find her rhythm, Bridget continued to work with her spotter on her lines, and braking points.

At the halfway mark at 75 laps there was a 5 minute break for teams to service the cars. The crew from BMI Racing serviced the car with Sunoco Race Fuel and tires, and making a track bar adjustment to improve the handling.

The green flag dropped once again for the second half of the race. The changes made by crew chief Sarah Burgess helped with the handling and Bridget continued to improve. An incident on lap 119 caused Bridget to take evasive action to avoid the 2 car crash, unfortunately her car backed into the wall. The car was brought back down pit road, and the team went to work on it and managed to get Bridget back out on track. The HMH Construction Chevrolet finished 13th.

A replay of Saturday’s NAPA Auto Parts 150 presented by the West Coast Stock Car Racing Hall of Fame will air on NBCSN on Thursday, July 8, starting at 4 p.m. ET.

Bridget’s next race will be the ARCA Menards West Series at Colorado National Speedway July 31st.

Bridget is powered by these great companies:

HMH Construction, GEARWRENCH, Rugged Radios, Cometic Gasket, Circle Track Warehouse, Ferrea Racing Components, FK Rod Ends, Fragola Performance Systems, GC Cooling Fan, GT Radial, Hawk Performance, Impact Race Products, K&N Filters, Kellerstrass, Konig, Lucas Oil, Miller Electric, ProAm, PSC Motorsports, Streamline Customer Designs, Sunoco Race Fuel, Tilton, XS Power

Facebook page: BridgetBurgess8

Instagram: BridgetBurgess8

Twitter: 8BridgetBurgess