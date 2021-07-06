Ryan Truex – Knoxville Race Advance

Knoxville Raceway Race Advance

Corn Belt 150 Presented by Premier Chevy Dealers

Team: No. 40 Niece/Marquis Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ryan Truex

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Ryan_Truex

Truex on Racing at Knoxville: “This week is going to be a new challenge for everyone in the series,” said Truex. “Racing on dirt is definitely tough, but I think it’s going to be a lot of fun too. Knoxville is known for great racing, and I think the Truck Series will deliver more of the same. I’m looking forward to getting on track in our Niece/Marquis Chevrolet.”

Truex at Knoxville: Friday night’s Corn Belt 150 marks the first time that the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series visits Knoxville Raceway.

In two prior starts on dirt tracks in the Series, Truex earned two 20th-place finishes at Eldora (2017) and Bristol (2021).

On the Truck: Truex will race with support from Niece Equipment and Marquis this week at Knoxville Raceway.

For over 40 years, Niece Equipment has provided clients with water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity, and dependability.

Marquis, an employee-owned company founded in 1980, builds world-class hot tubs in the USA. Designed with cutting-edge features, Marquis hot tubs deliver the ultimate hydromassage experience, costing less to operate, and requiring the least amount of maintenance. Marquis is proud to craft spas designed to enhance health and well-being. For more information, visit: www.marquisspas.com.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.