Jett Noland – Knoxville Race Advance

Knoxville Raceway Race Advance

Corn Belt 150 Presented by Premier Chevy Dealers

Team: No. 45 Hype Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Jett Noland

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @jettnoland50

Noland on Racing at Knoxville: “I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the Hype Motorsports – Noland’s Roofing No. 45 this weekend at Knoxville Raceway,” said Noland. “This will be my debut race on dirt, so I’m excited to test the limits of myself and my truck and put on a good show for Niece Motorsports, our partners and fans.”

Noland at Knoxville: Friday night’s Corn Belt 150 marks the first time that the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series visits Knoxville Raceway.

This week’s race also marks Noland’s first ever start on dirt.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will race with support from Hype Motorsports and Noland’s Roofing.

Hype Motorsports aims to help drivers create and promote their own unique brands through tried-and-true brand development techniques and new-age marketing.

Noland’s Roofing is a family-owned, Florida licensed general contractor and roofing contractor. Noland’s roofing offers free, no obligation estimates and 14 different financing vendor options for roofing, siding, windows, insulation, gutters, painting, cabinetry and much more. Noland’s Roofing prides itself on repairing roofs right the first time, with no hidden costs.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.