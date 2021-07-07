Gilliland Goes Dirt Racing with Frontline Enterprises

Team Ready to Sling Dirt at Historic Knoxville Raceway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 7, 2021) – Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Frontline Enterprises team will race at the famed Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway this Friday night. It’s the first race at the track for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Knoxville Raceway hosts the annual Knoxville Nationals for winged sprint cars each season and the facility is the one of the premier dirt tracks in America. Gilliland comes to the track knowing all its history.

“It’s pretty cool that we’re going to be racing at Knoxville,” said Gilliland. “The is one of the best dirt tracks in the country and it’s great for us to have the opportunity to race there. Fans in Iowa, they love racing, dirt racing, sprint cars and now we’re going to show them some truck racing on the dirt, too.”

Gilliland finished fourth earlier this season on the dirt at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and is looking for another top-five or better on Friday night in the Frontline Enterprises Ford F-150.

“I love racing on the dirt,” continued Gilliland. “I mean, I haven’t done much racing on dirt, but it’s pretty fun. I think you need to have a good attitude about it, go out there and have fun. Then, it’s been easier to see the good results come. We did that at Bristol and it worked out for us. So, hopefully we can do the same for Frontline Enterprises with us on Friday night.”

Gilliland and the Frontline Enterprises team will practice on Thursday before lining up for heat races on Friday and the feature Friday night under the lights. The race will be televised live on FS1 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

