Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Atlanta II

Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Atlanta

The NASCAR Cup Series schedule heads back to Georgia this weekend as Atlanta Motor Speedway hosts its second race of the 2021 season. Jack Roush has 13 wins all-time at AMS, including six in the Cup Series.

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Atlanta

Sunday, July 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Road America Recap, Atlanta Preview

· Buescher advanced to the final round of Sunday’s qualifying session at Road America and went on to finish 18th in the Fastenal Ford.

· Newman finished 32nd in the Kohler Generators Ford at the 4+ mile course.

· Fastenal returns to Buescher’s machine this weekend in Atlanta.

· Oscar Mayer is on board with Newman and together they will run the brand’s new logo for the first time across the car and additional No. 6 team assets.

Buescher, No. 17 Team Confident Entering Weekend

Buescher and the No. 17 team’s last outing at AMS was a good one, as they finished 7th in March. Just three weeks prior to that at Homestead – a track very similar to Atlanta – Buescher led 57 laps and won the first stage of the race, giving the team a solid notebook entering this weekend’s action.

Consistency is Key

Ryan Newman has been consistent at Atlanta in his last three races, recording finishes of 13th-14th-13th dating back to 2019. He and the No. 6 team most recently came from near the back of the pack this spring and drove to 13th at a track he has nine top-10s at all-time in 29 Cup starts. In fact, his last nine races at Atlanta include finishes of fifth (2013), seventh (2014), 10th (2015), and the three-straight top-15s.

Roush Fenway at Atlanta

Roush Fenway has 267 total starts at AMS in the three major NASCAR touring series, totaling 13 wins, 59 top-fives, 111 top-10s and 9 poles, while leading 3,154 laps and turning over 103,000 miles. The team has 186 starts in NCS action with six wins and 72 top-10s with four poles.

AMS/Roush Fenway History

Roush Fenway competed in its first NASCAR event at AMS on March 20, 1988, finishing 31st after getting

involved in an early crash. Just three years later the organization claimed its first win there in the fall of ‘91 with the No. 6 Ford. Roush Fenway won its first of seven NXS races at the track in the spring of ’97. Roush Fenway’s top outing at AMS came in the fall of 2005, when the organization placed four cars inside the top seven, with three cars finishing in the top five including race winner Carl Edwards. Altogether in the two races at AMS in 2005, Roush Fenway posted six top-five finishes and two wins.

Spring Forward

All but one of Roush Fenway’s Cup wins at AMS came in the fall, with the only spring win coming

in 2005. Three of RFR’s seven NXS wins came in the fall.

Roush Fenway Atlanta Wins

1991-2 Martin Cup

1994-2 Martin Cup

1997-1 Martin NXS

1998-2 Martin NXS

2000-1 Martin NXS

2002-2 Busch Cup

2005-1 Edwards Cup

2005-1 Edwards NXS

2005-2 Edwards Cup

2008-1 Kenseth NXS

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2011 Edwards NXS

2012 Stenhouse NXS