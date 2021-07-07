Toyota Racing – Weekly Preview – 07.07.21

This Week in Motorsports: July 5-11, 2021

· NCS/NXS: Atlanta Motor Speedway – July 10-11

· NCWTS: Knoxville Raceway – July 9

· ARCA: Elko Speedway – July 10

PLANO, Texas (July 7, 2021) – The NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series make their second stop in Atlanta this season, while the Truck Series returns to the dirt as the series races at Knoxville Raceway for the first time. The ARCA Menards Series is also back in action as they begin five consecutive weekends of racing at Elko Speedway.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NXS| NCWTS

Hamlin holds the lead… After driving to his 11th top-five finish of the season, Denny Hamlin continues to hold the series points lead – a position he has held most of the year. Atlanta Motor Speedway would be a great place to cross off his first victory of the year. The Virginia-native previously won at the track in 2012.

Bell ready to add another Atlanta milestone… Christopher Bell had a stellar weekend in Road America as he showcased his road course racing skills on his way to a second-place finish in the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday. Bell looks for the successful runs to continue this weekend, at a place he already delivered a win for Toyota. Bell drove the Toyota Supra to Victory Lane for the first time in 2019 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and in dominating fashion by leading 142 of 163 laps.

Busch wants to go five-for-five… After scoring his 200th Toyota win last weekend at Road America, Kyle Busch looks to close out his 2021 Xfinity Series schedule with his fifth consecutive victory. The all-time win leader in the Xfinity Series scored Toyota’s first Cup Series win at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2008 and scored back-to-back Xfinity Series wins there in 2016 and 2017.

Georgia-native looking for a big win… Atlanta-native Brandon Jones is back at his home track looking for a big victory. The four-time Xfinity winner has never visited Victory Lane at Atlanta Motor Speedway but scored a track-best finish of fourth in 2019.

Back to the dirt for the Trucks… For the first time in series history, the Truck Series will have two races on dirt in a single season as they make their debut at Knoxville Raceway on Friday. Cup Series regular Martin Truex Jr. won in the No. 51 Tundra for Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) at the other race on dirt this season – Bristol – and that team will look for another good run with dirt veteran Brian Brown making his series debut this weekend.

Two Friesens this weekend… After impressing in practice at the Bristol dirt race before inclement weather took away her chance to qualify, Jessica Friesen will return behind the wheel of her No. 62 Toyota Tundra this weekend. Her and husband, Stewart Friesen, will look to become the first husband and wife duo to compete in the same Truck Series race on Friday evening.

Playoffs closing in… With just two races remaining in the regular season for the NASCAR Truck Series, Toyota drivers currently hold the majority of the 10-truck field. John Hunter Nemechek can clinch the regular season championship by leaving Knoxville Raceway with a 60-point lead over fellow Toyota driver Ben Rhodes. Nemechek, Rhodes and Austin Hill have all clinched spots in the post-season, while Matt Crafton, Stewart Friesen and rookie Chandler Smith are currently all in Playoff positions.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA

Heim and Gibbs battle for title… It has become a two-driver race for this year’s ARCA Menards Series title as Toyota drivers Corey Heim and Ty Gibbs have battled throughout the season. After his third win of the season at Pocono, Heim retained the points lead by three markers heading into Elko Speedway in Minnesota. Gibbs, who has won the other five races this season, is looking to improve on a track-best second-place run from 2019.

Love and Trotter return… Venturini Motorsports will welcome back both Jesse Love and Gracie Trotter to Camrys this weekend. Love is coming off a victory in last weekend’s ARCA West event at Irwindale Speedway, while Trotter was a season-best seventh in her last ARCA start at Toledo.

