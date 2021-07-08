Rackley W.A.R. Team Report: Knoxville Raceway

Team Report

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: Corn Belt 150 Presented by Premier Chevy Dealers

Date: Friday, July 9, 2021

Venue: Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway

Track Description: .5 mile(s), dirt

Race: 75 miles / 150 Laps

Rackley W.A.R.’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2021, the Centerville, Tenn.,-based organization has logged 14 starts with three drivers, Josh Berry, William Byron, and Timothy Peters, resulting in an average starting position of 20.8 and an average finishing position of 23.9.

Catch the Action … The Corn Belt 150 Presented by Premier Chevy Dealers at the Knoxville Raceway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Friday, July 9, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Knoxville at 8:00 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live at 7:00 p.m. (ET) on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The tentative weekend schedule for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Knoxville Raceway:

Thursday, July 8

6:00 p.m. ET Random Qualifying Draw

7:05 p.m. – 8:25 p.m. ET Final NCWTS Practice

Friday, July 9

7:00 p.m. ET 1st Qualifying Race

7:15 p.m. ET 2nd Qualifying Race

7:30 p.m. ET 3rd Qualifying Race

7:45 p.m. ET 4th Qualifying Race

Josh Berry

No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado

Knoxville Raceway Debut … Nicknamed the ‘Sprint Car Capital of the World,’ Knoxville Raceway, located in Iowa, will host the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for the first time in its history. Best known for hosting one of the most prestigious events in sprint car racing, the Knoxville Nationals, ‘The Granddaddy of Them All,’ Knoxville Raceway is perhaps one of the most famous dirt ovals in the world.

This weekend marks Josh Berry’s debut at the Knoxville Raceway with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Gettin’ Dirty Stats: Josh Berry will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series dirt track debut at the Knoxville Raceway.

In preparation for the Corn Belt 150 Presented by Premier Chevy Dealers, on Tuesday, July 6, Berry tested a Super Street

at Friendship Motor Speedway, located in Elkin, N.C. It was the first time Berry ran anything on a dirt track.

Starting Lineup: NASCAR has instituted a special format for qualifying at the Knoxville Raceway which includes qualifying races to decide the starting lineup. The lineup for the qualifying races is done by a random draw on Thursday, July 8. The random draw determines heat race designation and starting position for the heat race. The draw is in order of current NASCAR Camping World Truck Series owner points (21st-place).

There are four qualifying races scheduled with 40 total entrants competing. Each qualifying race will have 10 drivers each to vie for 40 spots in the final field for the 150-lap event. The four qualifying races will be held to 15 laps each with only green flag laps counted – no overtime rule. Free pass and wave-around procedures will be in effect.

Pit Stall Selections … Pit Stall 31, towards Turn 2 on the backstretch.

Atop the Pit Box: Chad Kendrick … Chad Kendrick, crew chief for the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado, with

the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will visit Knoxville Raceway this weekend for the first time. On dirt (Eldora

Speedway, and the Bristol Motor Speedway DIRT), Kendrick has one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes in the NASCAR

Camping World Truck Series in eight starts.

In the Rearview Mirror: Pocono Raceway … Josh Berry, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R., finished in the 11th-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 at the Pocono Raceway on Saturday, June 26, in Long Pond, Pa. Berry started in the 20th-place in the 39-truck field, and at the end of Stage 1 on Lap 15 he was in the 20th place. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 30, Berry was scored in the sixth-place. He was scored as high as the fourth-place at the “Tricky Triangle.”

QUOTE WORTHY

Josh Berry, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R.

“I am really excited to head to the Knoxville Raceway this week, and get to experience dirt racing for the first time. I have never raced on dirt, at all, so it will be about learning quick, adapting, and staying out of trouble in the race. If I am able to do that, I know that we can take the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado to the front.”

