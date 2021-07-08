Watkins Glen International and United Rentals Forge Partnership on Entitlement of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race, United Rentals 176

United Rentals Also Named the Official Rental Equipment Partner of NASCAR

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (July 8, 2021) – Watkins Glen International and United Rentals, the largest equipment rental company in the world, forge an agreement on the entitlement for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Aug. 7. The official race name will be the United Rentals 176 at The Glen.

“As we bring the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series back to The Glen for the first time since 2000, it’s great to have United Rentals on board as the entitlement partner for the race,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “And we know United Rentals will work as hard for us off the track as the trucks work on it.”

NASCAR and United Rentals announce a multiyear partnership that will designate the brand as the “Official Rental Equipment Partner of NASCAR” beginning in 2022. The wide-ranging agreement spans across the sanctioning body and NASCAR-owned facilities including NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race entitlements for the United Rentals 176 at The Glen and United Rentals 200 at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 30 and future spring NASCAR Xfinity Series events.

“We are proud to launch our new partnership with NASCAR, and can’t wait to be part of the action supporting the team at The Glen,” said Steve Szaniszlo, Region Vice President at United Rentals. “The return of trucks to this iconic venue promises to be a highlight of the race season.”

As part of the partnership, Watkins Glen International and other NASCAR-owned facilities will work collaboratively with United Rentals for access to rental construction and industrial equipment, supplies and tools and additional items for on-going facility maintenance and race and event preparations and support.

The Glen will host its NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen weekend, which will include the United Rentals 167 at The Glen, Aug. 6-8.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series and three international series. The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,156 rental locations in North America and 11 in Europe. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 18,250 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,000 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $13.49 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

About Watkins Glen International

Located within five hours and 300 miles of 25 percent of the U.S. population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, four-times voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of USA Today. Keep up with The Glen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For tickets, camping, and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit www.TheGlen.com.

