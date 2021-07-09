Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Overview-

Knoxville Raceway; July 9, 2021

Track: Knoxville Raceway – Dirt Oval (.05 Mile)

Race: Corn Belt 150 Presented by Premier Chevy Dealers; 150 Laps – 40/50/60; 75 Miles

Date/Broadcast: July 9, 2021 9:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and the FOX Sports App

Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Social Media: Jordan Anderson Racing; Facebook, Instagram, Twitter

Parker Price-Miller: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter

Parker Price-Miller – No. 3 Townline Variety

Chevrolet Silverado Preview- Knoxville Raceway

News and Notes:

Starting Position; The starting lineup for Friday night’s Corn Belt 150 Presented by Premier Chevy Dealers will be determined by four random draw qualifying Heat Races consisting of 10 trucks for 15-Laps at 7 PM ET LIVE on FS1. Price-Miller will line up fourth in Heat Race No. 1 at the historic Iowa dirt half-mile oval.

NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series Stats; Friday night’s Corn Belt 150 Presented by Premier Chevy Dealers will be Price-Miller’s NCWTS debut. In six starts at Knoxville Raceway in 2021, Price-Miller has claimed four Top-10’s with a best of third in sprint car action. The Corn Belt 150 Premier Dealers will mark the fourth event JAR has fielded a truck for a dirt event; Eldora Speedway (2018, 2019) and Bristol Motor Speedway (2021). In 2018, Ryan Newmann raced the No. 3 to a 30th place finish at Eldora after being involved in an accident early in the event. The next year Carson Hocevar would claim a 25th place finish.

Parker Price-Miller Quote Box; “As a sprint car driver, it’s so cool that I’m getting the opportunity to make my NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at a track that is the absolute meca of Sprint Car racing.” Stated Price-Miller.

“This year racing for Guy (Forbrook) we have been trying to run as many weekly races at Knoxville at possible in preparation for the famed Knoxville Nationals in August. I am hoping to apply some of the things I have learned over the years to have an edge over the NCWTS regulars and earn a solid finish for everyone in the sprint car community.”

Jordan Anderson Quote Box; “Parker is a very talented driver behind the wheel of a sprint car, with the amount of competition at a WoO race it is an impressive feat in its own right to claim victory,” Said Jordan Anderson, Owner of Jordan Anderson Racing. “His ability to quickly adapt will speed up the learning curve when getting behind the wheel of the truck for the first time. His experience and knowledge at the Knoxville Raceway will make him a great addition to the team.”

Chassis; JAR will bring Chassis No. 010 for Price-Miller to compete with in Friday nights’ Corn Belt 150 Presented by Premier Chevy Dealers at Knoxville Raceway. This will be the first event No. 010 has competed in since being converted to a dirt track truck. In previous action No. 010 competed at Dover International Speedway, Darlington Speedway, and Martinsville Speedway in 2020 claiming a best of 19th at Martinsville.

About Jordan Anderson Racing

Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) is a NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson. Established in 2018, JAR has competed full-time in the last three NCWTS seasons claiming back-to-back runner-up finishes in the 2020 & 2021 season opening NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway. JAR fields a full-time entry in the NXS Series; the No. 31 Chevrolet Camaro SS driven by Jordan Anderson, Tyler Reddick, Josh Berry, & Kaz Grala. JAR also fields the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado for select drivers in the NCWTS.