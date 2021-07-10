RCR Post Race Report – Atlanta 250

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 Crosley Furniture Team Battle Through Challenging Race at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Finish: 21st

Start: 15th

Points: 12th

“We really had to fight hard for every spot today with the No. 2 Crosley Furniture Chevrolet Camaro. We tried a lot of different lines today, but I couldn’t get through the corners like I really wanted to. It was almost like the car was numb entering the corners, so I couldn’t run the bottom lane well, which is always really important at Atlanta. My team worked really hard today on making adjustments that would help, but it was just a tough day and we never really caught a break. We saved a set of tires longer than pretty much anyone else in the field, and that paid off when the caution came out with 11 laps to go. Unfortunately, we never really got a long enough green flag run after that during those final laps with the multiple cautions that came out to really put the tires to good use. You’ll have these days at the track, but our team will come out stronger on the other side. We’ll regroup together and see where we can continue to improve as we prepare for New Hampshire next week.” -Myatt Snider